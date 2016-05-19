* Books hit US$1.5bn on Kallpa's 10-year bond
* Colombia conducts Treasury swap to cut 2017 needs
* Argentina's Supervielle goes public
By Mike Gambale and Paul Kilby
NEW YORK, May 19 (IFR) - Below is a recap of primary
issuance activity in the LatAm market on Thursday:
Number of deals priced: 1
Total issuance: US$350m
KALLPA GENERACION
Peruvian power company Kallpa Generacion S.A., Baa3/BBB-,
announced a US$350m 10-year 144A/RegS senior notes. Credit
Suisse, Credicorp Capital, Morgan Stanley and Scotiabank are
acting as leads. The power generation company, the largest
subsidiary of Inkia Energy & IC Power, is using proceeds to
refinance debt. Settle: 5/24/2016.
IPTs low to mid 300bp
GUIDANCE: T+325bp (+/-12.5bp)
LAUNCH: US$350m at T+312.5bp
PRICED: US$350m 4.875% cpn 10-yr (5/24/2026). At 99.258%,
yld 4.970%. T+312.5bp. MWC+45bp. 1st pay: 11/24/2016.
BOOK: US$1.5bn
PIPELINE:
City of Buenos Aires is roadshowing a new 144A/RegS dollar
bond to finance a debt tender. The issuer is looking to raise up
to US$890m through a senior unsecured 10-year bond, according to
Fitch, which has assigned a B rating to the deal.
The borrower was in London and Los Angeles on Wednesday and
will head to New York on May 19 and Boston on May 20. The
following week it will return to New York on May 23.
Proceeds will be used to help fund an up to US$390m tender
for its 9.95% Series 10 due 2017 notes. The outstanding amount
is US$415m. Investors will be paid 105.5. Merrill Lynch, Pierce,
Fenner & Smith, Deutsche Bank and HSBC are acting as leads and
dealer mangers.
Goldman Sachs is on the road marketing a US$500m financing
package for Colombian road project Costera.
The borrower is looking at dollar bonds as well as
inflation-linked peso bonds and loans, according to Fitch, which
assigned a BBB- rating to the notes.
(Reporting by Mike Gambale; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)