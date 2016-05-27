BRIEF-GoldMoney reports financial results for third quarter 2017
* Qtrly revenue $80.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Mexico's ICA reports US$79m loss * Homebuilder gets US$48m to re-start * EM corporate leverage at new high: BAML * Brazil may come back to market this year By Mike Gambale and Paul Kilby NEW YORK, May 27 (IFR) - No deals priced in the LatAm primary market on Friday. Below is a snapshot of LatAm sovereign credit spreads: SOVEREIGN 5/26 5/25 5/24 1D 10D YTD 2015/16 HIGH ARGENTINA 473 473 485 0 -24 - - BARBADOS 652 647 649 5 -6 48 659 (2/11/16) BRAZIL 366 363 369 3 11 -120 542 (2/11/16) CHILE 100 92 95 8 5 14 143 (2/11/16) COLOMBIA 272 273 279 -1 3 -17 412 (2/11/16) COSTA RICA 484 484 487 0 -8 -33 587 (2/11/16) DOMINICAN REP 418 412 416 6 -5 3 542 (2/11/16) ECUADOR 904 900 916 4 -46 -411 1765 (2/11/16) EL SALVADOR 681 676 684 5 15 41 840 (2/11/16) GUATEMALA 298 294 295 4 -6 -4 385 (2/11/16) JAMAICA 430 425 427 5 -10 -19 519 (2/11/15) MEXICO 196 197 199 -1 1 2 278 (2/11/16) PANAMA 206 203 206 3 2 0 272 (2/11/16) PERU 202 201 206 1 2 -29 291 (2/10/16) TRINIDAD & TOBAGO 208 203 204 5 19 110 173 (1/15/15) URUGUAY 259 255 259 4 2 -9 344 (2/11/16) VENEZUELA 2929 2886 2939 43 156 137 3713 (2/12/16) Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Master Index SPREAD TRENDS: One-day change shows most sovereigns wider Ten-day shows 10 of 17 sovereigns wider Ecuador has tightened 411bp YTD PIPELINE: Argentina's Province of Cordoba will start roadshows next week with JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley as it seeks to market a US dollar bond, according to an investor source. The borrower, rated B3/B-, will be in Los Angeles and London on May 31, in New York and Boston on June 1 and in New York on June 2. The deal is being done in conjunction with an up to US$200m cash tender for the province's 12.375% 2017 bonds. Holders are being offered a purchase price of 108.25. Automotive parts manufacturer Rassini mandated Goldman Sachs for roadshows that wrapped up on Wednesday in Los Angeles. The company is rated BB- by S&P, while its main operating subsidiary Rassini Automotriz carries a Ba2 rating from Moody's. Goldman Sachs is on the road marketing a US$500m financing package for Colombian road project Costera. The borrower is looking at dollar bonds as well as inflation-linked peso bonds and loans, according to Fitch, which assigned a BBB- rating to the notes. (Reporting by Mike Gambale and Paul Kilby; Editing by Marc Carnegie)
Feb 2 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Thursday: IRAN The United States is expected to impose sanctions on multiple Iranian entities as early as Friday following Tehran's recent ballistic missile test but in a way that will not violate the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, sources say. AUSTRALIA The White House says Trump is "extremely upset" with an agreement with Australia to accept refugees but will honor it. RELI
SAO PAULO, Feb 2 A court in the Netherlands on Thursday decided that two subsidiaries of debt-laden Brazilian phone carrier Oi SA would not start bankruptcy proceedings, the company said in a securities filing.