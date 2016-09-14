* Peru to market local-currency bonds to international investors * LatAm bonds weaken on uncertainty over Fed * Brazil plans to privatize Cemig by November By Mike Gambale NEW YORK, Sept 14 (IFR) - No deals priced in the LatAm primary market on Wednesday. Here is a snapshot of LatAm sovereign spreads: SOVEREIGN 9/13 9/12 9/9 1D 10D YTD 2015/16 HIGH ARGENTINA 447 435 436 12 16 - - BARBADOS 639 645 645 -6 -26 35 659 (2/11/16) BRAZIL 297 290 285 7 16 -189 542 (2/11/16) CHILE 65 69 64 -4 4 -21 143 (2/11/16) COLOMBIA 211 206 205 5 9 -78 412 (2/11/16) COSTA RICA 383 384 380 -1 5 -134 587 (2/11/16) DOMINICAN REP 351 348 345 3 13 -64 542 (2/11/16) ECUADOR 892 888 880 4 7 -423 1765 (2/11/16) EL SALVADOR 465 463 451 2 -7 -175 840 (2/11/16) GUATEMALA 241 242 235 -1 9 -61 385 (2/11/16) JAMAICA 377 380 378 -3 2 -72 519 (2/11/15) MEXICO 166 163 161 3 8 -28 278 (2/11/16) PANAMA 154 157 153 -3 6 -52 272 (2/11/16) PERU 150 154 146 -4 -3 -81 291 (2/10/16) TRINIDAD & TOBAGO 202 205 204 -3 17 104 173 (1/15/15) URUGUAY 207 209 202 -2 -4 -61 344 (2/11/16) VENEZUELA 2458 2485 2450 -27 58 -334 3713 (2/12/16) Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Master Index SPREAD TRENDS: One-day change: mixed Ten-day trend: 13 out of 17 sovereigns wider YTD: Colombia tighter by 78bp YTD: El Salvador tighter by 175bp YTD: Peru tighter by 81bp PIPELINE: The Republic of Peru will start roadshows in the US and Europe next week to market a local currency bond sale to international investors. Fixed-income investor meetings will take place between September 19 and 23, stopping in New York, Los Angeles, Boston, London and Frankfurt. BBVA, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and HSBC have been mandated to arrange the meetings. Ratings are A3/BBB+/BBB+. Ouro Verde Locacao e Servicio started roadshows this week to market a possible US dollar 144A/RegS bond. The company will be in London on September 14-15, and Switzerland on September 16. The following week it will head to Los Angeles on September 19, Boston on September 20 and New York on September 21. The Brazilian company, rated BB-/BB-, leases heavy equipment, machinery and fleets of light vehicles. Bradesco, Santander and Scotiabank are organizing roadshows. Mexico's Banco Inbursa has finished marketing a new US dollar 10-year senior unsecured bond, according to market sources. Expected ratings are BBB+/BBB+. Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup and Credit Suisse have been mandated as leads. Argentina's YPF (B3/NR/B) mandated Credit Suisse and UBS to arrange fixed-income meetings in Switzerland on September 12-13. A potential debut Swiss franc unsecured debt offering may follow. JSL, a logistics services provider operating in Brazil, has wrapped up roadshows on a possible 144A/Reg S senior unsecured US dollar bond. BB Securities, Bradesco BBI, Morgan Stanley and Santander have been mandated on the deal. Ratings are BB/BB by S&P and Fitch. Bankers has started marketing a Green bond to help fund the construction and operation of Mexico City's new international airport. The bond, which is being issued through a special purpose trust, is expected to be the first of up to US$6bn of such trades, allowing the borrower to create an extensive curve over time. Bondholders will be paid through cash flows collected from passenger charges from the current airport and the new Mexico City International Airport (NAICM) that will start operations in 2020. The issuer was in London on Wednesday, and will head to Boston on Thursday and Los Angeles on Friday. Roadshows will wrap up in New York on September 19 ahead of expected pricing. Citigroup, HSBC and JP Morgan are acting as global coordinators, while BBVA and Santander are coming in as joint bookrunners. Expected ratings are Baa1/BBB+/BBB+. Brazil's BRF GmbH, a wholly owned subsidiary of BRF SA, (rated Ba1/BBB/BBB) has mandated BB Securities, Bradesco, Itau, JP Morgan and Santander to organize a series of fixed-income investor meetings. A US dollar-denominated 144A/Reg S senior unsecured bond issue with intermediate to long maturity is expected to follow, subject to market conditions. The meetings finished in New York, Chicago and Boston on Tuesday. The Brazilian food company has launched a tender offer targeting about US$291m in outstanding 2020 and 2022 bonds. The borrower is offering a purchase price of 112.75 on the 7.25% 2020s and 110.50 on the 5.875% 2022s. BNP Paribas, BTG Pactual and HSBC are acting as dealer managers on that offer, which expires on September 14. (Reporting by Mike Gambale; Editing by Natalie Harrison)