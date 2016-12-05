* Mexico picks BHP Billiton for Pemex partnership * Total, ExxonMobil among winners in Mexico deepwater auction * Brazil services slip further in November * Avianca looks to start operating in Argentina By Mike Gambale NEW YORK, Dec 5 (IFR) - No deals priced in the LatAm primary market on Friday. Below is a snapshot of sovereign credit spreads across the region: SOVEREIGN 12/2 12/1 11/30 1D 10D YTD 2015/16 HIGH ARGENTINA 507 508 491 -1 35 - - BARBADOS 621 607 615 14 16 17 659 (2/11/16) BRAZIL 326 323 309 3 19 -160 542 (2/11/16) CHILE 80 78 77 2 2 -6 143 (2/11/16) COLOMBIA 224 229 227 -5 -17 -65 412 (2/11/16) COSTA RICA 457 443 439 14 42 -60 587 (2/11/16) DOMINICAN REP 416 407 403 9 34 1 542 (2/11/16) ECUADOR 746 738 749 8 -31 -569 1765 (2/11/16) EL SALVADOR 597 615 607 -18 54 -43 840 (2/11/16) GUATEMALA 318 302 305 16 33 16 385 (2/11/16) JAMAICA 387 388 390 -1 6 -62 519 (2/11/15) MEXICO 219 219 216 0 -4 25 278 (2/11/16) PANAMA 183 182 180 1 2 -23 272 (2/11/16) PERU 169 166 166 3 1 -62 291 (2/10/16) TRINIDAD & TOBAGO 248 244 241 4 21 150 173 (1/15/15) URUGUAY 244 240 238 4 8 -24 344 (2/11/16) VENEZUELA 2410 2474 2479 -64 40 -382 3713 (2/12/16) Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Master Index SPREAD TRENDS One-day change: 11 of 17 sovereigns wider Ten-day trend: 14 of 17 sovereigns wider YTD: Dominican Republic 1bp wider YTD: Mexico 25bp wider YTD: Venezuela 382bp tighter PIPELINE Inversiones Atlantida, the largest financial group in Honduras, has finished roadshows to market a potential debut US dollar bond through Oppenheimer. Expected ratings are B/B by S&P and Fitch. Argentina's Province of Entre Rios has finished roadshows ahead of a possible US dollar bond. Citigroup, HSBC and Santander organized investor meetings. Expected ratings are B-/B by S&P and Fitch. Colombian glass company Tecnoglass has wrapped up investor meetings ahead of an up to US$225m debut dollar bond with a tenor of between five and seven years. Expected ratings are Ba3/BB- by Moody's and Fitch. Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley have been mandated as joint bookrunners. (Reporting by Mike Gambale; Editing by Marc Carnegie)