* Fed raises rates by 25bp, 1st hike in a year * Central bank sees three hikes coming in 2017 * Brazil fiscal bill vote could come before year's end: FinMin * Petrobras to sell stake in Nova Fronteira ethanol venture * BRL, CLP both off 1% vs USD after rate hike By Mike Gambale NEW YORK, Dec 14 (IFR) - No deals priced in the LatAm primary market on Wednesday. Below is a snapshot of sovereign credit spreads across the region. SOVEREIGN 12/13 12/12 12/9 1D 10D YTD 2015/16 HIGH ARGENTINA 491 491 467 0 0 - - BARBADOS 604 604 604 0 -11 0 659 (2/11/16) BRAZIL 299 304 303 -5 -10 -187 542 (2/11/16) CHILE 70 69 69 1 -7 -16 143 (2/11/16) COLOMBIA 205 208 208 -3 -22 -84 412 (2/11/16) COSTA RICA 425 424 422 1 -14 -92 587 (2/11/16) DOMINICAN REP 385 386 383 -1 -18 -30 542 (2/11/16) ECUADOR 681 697 700 -16 -68 -634 1765 (2/11/16) EL SALVADOR 525 533 536 -8 -82 -115 840 (2/11/16) GUATEMALA 280 285 285 -5 -25 -22 385 (2/11/16) JAMAICA 350 354 354 -4 -40 -99 519 (2/11/15) MEXICO 201 203 202 -2 -15 7 278 (2/11/16) PANAMA 169 170 167 -1 -11 -37 272 (2/11/16) PERU 158 158 155 0 -8 -73 291 (2/10/16) TRINIDAD & TOBAGO 216 219 221 -3 -25 118 173 (1/15/15) URUGUAY 227 228 227 -1 -11 -41 344 (2/11/16) VENEZUELA 2215 2223 2266 -8 -264 -577 3713 (2/12/16) Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Master Index SPREAD TRENDS One-day change: 12 of 17 sovereigns tighter Ten-day trend 16 of 17 sovereigns tighter YTD: Barbados flat YTD: Ecuador tighter by 634bp YTD: Mexico wider by 7bp PIPELINE Inversiones Atlantida, the largest financial group in Honduras, has finished roadshows to market a potential debut US dollar bond through Oppenheimer. Expected ratings are B/B by S&P and Fitch. Argentina's Province of Entre Rios has finished roadshows ahead of a possible US dollar bond. Citigroup, HSBC and Santander organized investor meetings. Expected ratings are B-/B by S&P and Fitch. Colombian glass company Tecnoglass has wrapped up investor meetings ahead of an up to US$225m debut dollar bond with a tenor of between five and seven years. Expected ratings are Ba3/BB- by Moody's and Fitch. Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley have been mandated as joint bookrunners. (Reporting by Mike Gambale; Editing by Marc Carnegie)