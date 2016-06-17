* Arcos Dorados hits tender target for 2023s * Mexico's ICA gets credit line from Fintech * Oi bonds jump on debt exchange terms By Mike Gambale and Paul Kilby NEW YORK, June 17 (IFR) - No deals priced in the LatAm primary market on Friday. Here is a snapshot of LatAm sovereign credit spreads: SOVEREIGN 6/16 6/15 6/14 1D 10D YTD 2015/16 HIGH ARGENTINA 506 498 511 8 18 - - BARBADOS 653 651 655 2 -12 49 659 (2/11/16) BRAZIL 374 370 379 4 12 -112 542 (2/11/16) CHILE 115 112 113 3 15 29 143 (2/11/16) COLOMBIA 280 275 278 5 17 -9 412 (2/11/16) COSTA RICA 478 476 479 2 -7 -39 587 (2/11/16) DOMINICAN REP 434 432 430 2 8 19 542 (2/11/16) ECUADOR 967 944 924 23 55 -348 1765 (2/11/16) EL SALVADOR 688 680 679 8 6 48 840 (2/11/16) GUATEMALA 300 297 294 3 -1 -2 385 (2/11/16) JAMAICA 452 451 439 1 14 3 519 (2/11/15) MEXICO 208 205 208 3 15 14 278 (2/11/16) PANAMA 215 210 213 5 8 9 272 (2/11/16) PERU 210 207 212 3 7 -21 291 (2/10/16) TRINIDAD & TOBAGO 223 221 218 2 10 125 173 (1/15/15) URUGUAY 271 270 267 1 10 3 344 (2/11/16) VENEZUELA 2954 2931 2951 23 77 162 3713 (2/12/16) Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Master Index SPREAD TRENDS All LatAm sovereigns wider overnight Ten-day trend: 14 of 17 sovereigns wider YTD: Brazil tighter by 112bp PIPELINE Petrobras Argentina is preparing an up to US$500m bond sale to fund a tender for all of its US$300m of outstanding 5.875% 2017s, according to a filing with local regulators. The borrower is seeking to raise 10-year money and has mandated Citigroup and Deutsche on the deal. The announcement comes after Pampa Energia agreed earlier this year to purchase a 67.2% stake in Petrobras Argentina for US$892m. Argentina's Province of Salta wrapped up roadshows this week after marketing a 144A/Reg S bond transaction through Deutsche Bank and Citigroup. Ratings are CCC+/B by S&P and Fitch. Mexican real-estate developer Grupo GICSA finished investor meetings this week through JP Morgan and Santander. The company has been marketing a US dollar bond, which is expected to be rated BB/BB-. Argentine sweets and biscuit company Arcor is looking to raise up to US$300m through an up to 10-year bond sale. The borrower was last in the market in 2010, when it issued a US$200m seven-year non-call four at par to yield 7.25% through leads JP Morgan and Santander. Celulosa Argentina is eyeing an up to US$250m seven-year bond sale, according to a filing with local regulators. The pulp and paper company has been in discussions with bankers from Citigroup and Credit Suisse about financing options, the company said. Bolivia is hoping to sell an up to US$1bn 10-year bond in the coming months, according to Economy Minister Luis Arce Catacora. Proceeds would go mainly towards investment in healthcare, specifically hospitals. Bolivia is rated BB by S&P and Fitch and one notch lower at Ba3 by Moody's. (Reporting by Mike Gambale; Editing by Marc Carnegie)