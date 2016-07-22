* EM bond inflows hit weekly record: JP Morgan

* LatAm turning corner after two painful years: MS

* Brazilian inflation accelerates in mid-July

By Mike Gambale and Paul Kilby

NEW YORK, July 22 (IFR) - No deals priced in the LatAm primary market on Friday.

VOLUME STATISTICS

THIS WEEK'S VOLUME (US$):

3 tranches for US$2.4bn

JULY VOLUME (US$):

15 tranches for US$9.272bn

YTD VOLUME (US$):

80 tranches for US$70.769bn

PIPELINE:

The Republic of Trinidad & Tobago has hired Deutsche Bank and First Citizens Bank to arrange an investor roadshow ahead of a potential 10-year US dollar bond offering.

The fixed-income investor meetings will begin on Monday in Los Angeles and London. Further meetings will take place in New York and London on Tuesday and New York and Boston on Wednesday. The country is rated Baa3 by Moody's and A- by S&P.

Chilean state-owned oil company Empresa Nacional de Petroleo (ENAP) will start roadshows next week to market a possible USD 10-year bond as part of a tender for notes maturing in 2019, 2020 and 2021.

The company, rated Baa3/BBB-/A, will be in Santiago on July 25 and then will head to London and Los Angeles on July 28, New York and Boston on July 29 and New York on August 1.

In conjunction, the company has also launched a tender for its outstanding 6.25% 2019s, 5.25% 2020 and 4.75% 2021s. Citigroup and JP Morgan have been mandated as leads on the trade. (Reporting by Mike Gambale; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)