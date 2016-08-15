* Bubble risk as "tourist" investors flood EM debt * Brazil's Real up as concerns over cenbank action fades * Mexico current account deficit set to shrink: BAML By Paul Kilby and Anthony Rodriguez NEW YORK, Aug 15 (IFR) - No deals priced in the LatAm primary market on Monday. Here is a snapshot of LatAm sovereign spreads: SOVEREIGN 8/12 8/11 8/10 1D 10D YTD 2015/16 HIGH ARGENTINA 431 437 447 -6 -50 - - BARBADOS 670 665 677 5 -3 66 659 (2/11/16) BRAZIL 283 284 292 -1 -29 -203 542 (2/11/16) CHILE 65 63 73 2 -16 -21 143 (2/11/16) COLOMBIA 208 208 216 0 -34 -81 412 (2/11/16) COSTA RICA 400 398 404 2 -12 -117 587 (2/11/16) DOMINICAN REP 333 334 342 -1 -37 -82 542 (2/11/16) ECUADOR 917 909 917 8 -25 -398 1765 (2/11/16) EL SALVADOR 504 499 506 5 5 -136 840 (2/11/16) GUATEMALA 233 232 240 1 -13 -69 385 (2/11/16) JAMAICA 405 400 407 5 -13 -44 519 (2/11/15) MEXICO 164 163 169 1 -21 -30 278 (2/11/16) PANAMA 163 163 168 0 -17 -43 272 (2/11/16) PERU 163 160 169 3 -19 -68 291 (2/10/16) TRINIDAD & TOBAGO 199 194 202 5 -5 101 173 (1/15/15) URUGUAY 217 214 221 3 -25 -51 344 (2/11/16) VENEZUELA 2691 2690 2689 1 52 -101 3713 (2/12/16) Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Master Index SPREAD TRENDS Ten-day trend 15 out of 17 sovereigns tighter YTD: Barbados wider by 66bp YTD: Costa Rica tighter by 117bp YTD: Panama tighter by 43bp PIPELINE None (Reporting by Anthony Rodriguez and Paul Kilby; Editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)