* Mexico president replaces FinMin after damaging Trump visit * Brazil's JSL picks banks for roadshows * Mexico's Inbursa eyes 10-year dollar bond * Brazil's BRF launches tender offer for 2020, 2022 bonds * Odebrecht loan holds up Peru's GSP sale By Mike Gambale NEW YORK, Sept 7 (IFR) - No deals priced in the LatAm market on Wednesday. Here is a snapshot of LatAm sovereign spreads: SOVEREIGN 9/6 9/2 9/1 1D 10D YTD 2015/16 HIGH ARGENTINA 429 431 443 -2 -13 - - BARBADOS 665 660 666 5 -3 61 659 (2/11/16) BRAZIL 283 282 289 1 5 -203 542 (2/11/16) CHILE 67 62 65 5 4 -19 143 (2/11/16) COLOMBIA 210 210 214 0 5 -79 412 (2/11/16) COSTA RICA 383 379 383 4 0 -134 587 (2/11/16) DOMINICAN REP 346 344 347 2 10 -69 542 (2/11/16) ECUADOR 891 890 895 1 2 -424 1765 (2/11/16) EL SALVADOR 462 465 468 -3 -35 -178 840 (2/11/16) GUATEMALA 238 234 236 4 2 -64 385 (2/11/16) JAMAICA 393 393 395 0 6 -56 519 (2/11/15) MEXICO 163 163 167 0 3 -31 278 (2/11/16) PANAMA 152 153 158 -1 1 -54 272 (2/11/16) PERU 157 155 158 2 3 -74 291 (2/10/16) TRINIDAD & TOBAGO 215 210 212 5 25 117 173 (1/15/15) URUGUAY 217 214 217 3 6 -51 344 (2/11/16) VENEZUELA 2454 2476 2553 -22 14 -338 3713 (2/12/16) Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Master Index SPREAD TRENDS: One-day change most sovereigns flat to wider Ten-day trend 13 out of 17 sovereigns wider YTD: Chile tighter by 19bp YTD: Jamaica tighter by 56bp YTD: Mexico tighter by 31bp PIPELINE: Brazilian beef company Minerva is out with initial price thoughts of 7% area on a 10-year non-call five ahead of expected pricing on Thursday. Bank of America Merrill Lynch, HSBC, Itau and JP Morgan are taking the borrower on the road, while also acting as dealer managers and solicitation agents on a tender for its outstanding 7.75% 2023s. Mexico's Banco Inbursa will start engaging investors this week as it seeks to market a new US dollar 10-year senior unsecured bond, according to market sources. The borrower will hold investor calls on Thursday in Mexico and will then meet investors in London and Boston on Friday. Roadshows finish on September 12 in New York and Los Angeles. Expected ratings are BBB+/BBB+. Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup and Credit Suisse have been mandated as leads. JSL, a logistics services provider operating in Brazil, will start roadshows this week to market a possible 144A/Reg S senior unsecured US dollar bond. The borrower will split into two teams, visiting Singapore on September 8, London and Hong Kong on September 9, Boston and Los Angeles on September 12 and New York on September 13. BB Securities, Bradesco BBI, Morgan Stanley and Santander have been mandated on the deal. Ratings are BB/BB by S&P and Fitch. Bankers are set to start marketing this week a Green bond to help fund the construction and operation of Mexico City's new international airport. The bond, which is being issued through a special purpose trust, is expected to be the first of up to US$6bn of such trades, allowing the borrower to create an extensive curve over time. Bondholders will be paid through cash flows collected from passenger charges from the current airport and the new Mexico City International Airport (NAICM) that will start operations in 2020. The issuer will visit accounts in Hong Kong on Friday and will then head to Singapore on September 12, to London on September 13 and 14, Boston on September 15 and Los Angeles on September 16. Roadshows will wrap up in New York on September 19 ahead of expected pricing. Citigroup, HSBC and JP Morgan are acting as global coordinators, while BBVA and Santander are coming in as joint bookrunners. Expected ratings are Baa1/BBB+/BBB+. BRF Brazil's BRF GmbH, a wholly owned subsidiary of BRF SA, (rated Ba1/BBB/BBB) has mandated BB Securities, Bradesco, Itau, JP Morgan and Santander to organize a series of fixed-income investor meetings. A US dollar-denominated 144A/Reg S senior unsecured bond issue with intermediate to long maturity is expected to follow, subject to market conditions. The meetings will take place in New York, Los Angeles and London on Sept 12 and New York, Chicago and Boston on Sept 13. Earlier on Wednesday, the Brazilian food company launched a tender offer targeting about US$291m in outstanding 2020 and 2022 bonds. The borrower is offering purchase price of 112.75 on the 7.25% 2020s and 110.50 on the 5.875% 2022s. BNP Paribas, BTG Pactual and HSBC are acting as dealer managers on that offer, which expires on September 14. (Reporting by Mike Gambale; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)