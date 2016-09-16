* Investors blow cold on PDVSA swap
* YPF prints Swiss franc debut
* EM debt funds suffer outflows: Lipper
By Mike Gambale and Paul Kilby
NEW YORK, Sept 16 (IFR) - Below is a recap of primary issuance activity in
the LatAm market on Friday:
Number of deals priced: 1
Total issuance: CHF300m
YPF
Argentina's oil and gas producer YPF (B3/NR/B) on Friday raised CHF300m
through a new three-year bond. The deal priced at par to yield 3.75%, the tight
end of initial price thoughts of 3.75%-4%. Credit Suisse and UBS were the
bookrunners.
VOLUME STATISTICS
THIS WEEK'S (US$) VOLUME:
2 tranche for US$4bn
SEPT VOLUME:
3 tranche for US$5bn
YTD VOLUME:
78 tranches for US$78.723bn
Here is a snapshot of LatAm sovereign spreads:
SOVEREIGN 9/15 9/14 9/13 1D 10D YTD 2015/16 HIGH
ARGENTINA 449 459 447 -10 6 - -
BARBADOS 640 642 639 -2 -26 36 659 (2/11/16)
BRAZIL 307 308 297 -1 18 -179 542 (2/11/16)
CHILE 74 73 65 1 9 -12 143 (2/11/16)
COLOMBIA 223 223 211 0 9 -66 412 (2/11/16)
COSTA RICA 395 395 383 0 12 -122 587 (2/11/16)
DOMINICAN REP 362 357 351 5 15 -53 542 (2/11/16)
ECUADOR 909 903 892 6 14 -406 1765 (2/11/16)
EL SALVADOR 482 481 465 1 14 -158 840 (2/11/16)
GUATEMALA 249 252 241 -3 13 -53 385 (2/11/16)
JAMAICA 380 380 377 0 -15 -69 519 (2/11/15)
MEXICO 176 179 166 -3 9 -18 278 (2/11/16)
PANAMA 166 167 154 -1 8 -40 272 (2/11/16)
PERU 162 159 150 3 4 -69 291 (2/10/16)
TRINIDAD & TOBAGO 209 210 202 -1 -3 111 173 (1/15/15)
URUGUAY 215 215 207 0 -2 -53 344 (2/11/16)
VENEZUELA 2434 2431 2458 3 -119 -358 3713 (2/12/16)
Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Master Index
SPREAD TRENDS:
One-day change mixed
Ten-day trend 13 out of 17 sovereigns wider
YTD: Colombia tighter by 66bp
YTD: El Salvador tighter by 158bp
YTD: Peru tighter by 69bp
PIPELINE:
Mexican financing and leasing company Unifin will start international
roadshows next week in an effort to market a new US dollar denominated bond.
The borrower will be in Switzerland and Los Angeles on September 19, in London
and Boston on September 20 and in New York on September 21. Expected ratings are
BB/BB by S&P and Fitch. Citigroup, Credit Suisse and UBS have been mandated as
joint bookrunners.
The Republic of Peru will start roadshows in the US and Europe next week to
market a local currency bond sale to international investors. Fixed-income
investor meetings will take place between September 19 and 23, stopping in New
York, Los Angeles, Boston, London and Frankfurt. BBVA, Bank of America Merrill
Lynch and HSBC have been mandated to arrange the meetings. Ratings are
A3/BBB+/BBB+.
Ouro Verde Locacao e Servicio started roadshows this week to market a
possible US dollar 144A/RegS bond. The company was in Switzerland on Friday,
and next week will head to Los Angeles on September 19, Boston on September 20
and New York on September 21. The Brazilian company, rated BB-/BB-, leases
heavy equipment, machinery and fleets of light vehicles. Bradesco, Santander and
Scotiabank are organizing roadshows.
Mexico's Banco Inbursa has finished marketing a new US dollar 10-year senior
unsecured bond, which is expected to be rated BBB+/BBB+. Bank of America Merrill
Lynch, Citigroup and Credit Suisse have been mandated as leads.
JSL, a logistics services provider operating in Brazil, has wrapped up
roadshows on a possible 144A/Reg S senior unsecured US dollar bond. BB
Securities, Bradesco BBI, Morgan Stanley and Santander have been mandated on the
deal. Ratings are BB/BB by S&P and Fitch.
Bankers has started marketing a Green bond to help fund the construction and
operation of Mexico City's new international airport. The bond, which is being
issued through a special purpose trust, is expected to be the first of up to
US$6bn of such trades, allowing the borrower to create an extensive curve over
time. Bondholders will be paid through cash flows collected from passenger
charges from the current airport and the new Mexico City International Airport
(NAICM) that will start operations in 2020. The issuer was in Los Angeles on
Friday and will wrap up roadshows in New York on September 19. Citigroup, HSBC
and JP Morgan are acting as global coordinators, while BBVA and Santander are
coming in as joint bookrunners. Expected ratings are Baa1/BBB+/BBB+.
Brazil's BRF GmbH, a wholly owned subsidiary of BRF SA, (rated Ba1/BBB/BBB)
has finished roadshows organized by BB Securities, Bradesco, Itau, JP Morgan and
Santander.
A US dollar-denominated 144A/Reg S senior unsecured bond issue with
intermediate to long maturity is expected to follow, subject to market
conditions.
(Reporting by Mike Gambale; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)