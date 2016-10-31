* Mexico grows at fastest pace in over two years in third quarter * Fitch warns on decree to give Ecuador flexibility on larger deficits * Itau shares leap on better-than-expected results * Argentines weigh tax amnesty as first deadline looms By Mike Gambale and Paul Kilby NEW YORK, Oct 31 (IFR) - No deals priced in the LatAm primary market on Monday. Below is a snapshot of LatAm sovereign credit spreads: SOVEREIGN 10/28 10/27 10/26 1D 10D YTD 2015/16 HIGH ARGENTINA 428 432 425 -4 -22 - - BARBADOS 614 615 621 -1 -11 10 659 (2/11/16) BRAZIL 283 284 281 -1 -6 -203 542 (2/11/16) CHILE 75 73 74 2 6 -11 143 (2/11/16) COLOMBIA 210 206 204 4 1 -79 412 (2/11/16) COSTA RICA 385 381 380 4 -1 -132 587 (2/11/16) DOMINICAN REP 371 363 355 8 9 -44 542 (2/11/16) ECUADOR 754 755 751 -1 -40 -561 1765 (2/11/16) EL SALVADOR 473 470 475 3 -30 -167 840 (2/11/16) GUATEMALA 240 242 243 -2 -4 -62 385 (2/11/16) JAMAICA 365 361 358 4 -5 -84 519 (2/11/15) MEXICO 183 173 169 10 16 -11 278 (2/11/16) PANAMA 152 148 149 4 3 -54 272 (2/11/16) PERU 144 139 140 5 6 -87 291 (2/10/16) TRINIDAD & TOBAGO 214 214 217 0 2 116 173 (1/15/15) URUGUAY 210 213 212 -3 -7 -58 344 (2/11/16) VENEZUELA 2376 2364 2297 12 50 -416 3713 (2/12/16) Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Master Index SPREAD TRENDS: One-day change mixed Ten-day trend split, 9 out of 17 sovereigns tighter YTD: Brazil tighter by 203bp YTD: Ecuador tighter by 561bp YTD: Panama tighter by 54bp PIPELINE Argentina's Province of Entre Rios started roadshows this week ahead of a possible US dollar bond. The borrower was in London on Monday and will head to Boston on November 1 and New York on November 2. Citigroup, HSBC and Santander will organize investor meetings. Expected ratings are B-/B by S&P and Fitch. Argentina's Banco Macro (B3/-/B)was scheduled to finish roadshows in New York on Monday. An up to US$400m 144A/Reg S Basel III-compliant T2 ten-year noncall five, rated Caa1 by Moody's and B- by Fitch, may follow. The bank has mandated Goldman Sachs and UBS as joint books and Macro Securities as local placement agent. Argentina's Compania General de Combustibles was expected to finish investors meetings on Monday ahead of a possible US dollar bond through Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup and Itau. (Reporting by Mike Gambale; Editing by Paul Kilby)