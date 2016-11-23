* Mexico's finance ministry maintains 2016-2017 growth forecasts * EM bond trader Carlos Rijo joins Credit Suisse * Brazil's Even Construtora to issue R$200m in debentures * Odebrecht, prosecutors sign leniency deal, Globo says By Mike Gambale and Paul Kilby NEW YORK, Nov 23 (IFR) - No deals priced in the LatAm primary market on Wednesday. VOLUME STATISTICS FOR US DOLLAR MARKET THIS WEEK'S US$ VOLUME: 0 tranches for US$0.00 NOVEMBER VOLUME: 3 tranches for US$885m YTD VOLUME: 105 tranches for US$96.031bn Below is a snapshot of sovereign credit spreads across the region: SOVEREIGN 11/22 11/21 11/18 1D 10D YTD 2015/16 HIGH ARGENTINA 466 470 472 -4 46 - - BARBADOS 605 605 605 0 -8 1 659 (2/11/16) BRAZIL 307 307 307 0 28 -179 542 (2/11/16) CHILE 79 78 78 1 6 -7 143 (2/11/16) COLOMBIA 232 236 241 -4 33 -57 412 (2/11/16) COSTA RICA 425 421 415 4 30 -92 587 (2/11/16) DOMINICAN REP 387 382 382 5 38 -28 542 (2/11/16) ECUADOR 768 768 777 0 -6 -547 1765 (2/11/16) EL SALVADOR 570 556 543 14 95 -70 840 (2/11/16) GUATEMALA 293 289 285 4 42 -9 385 (2/11/16) JAMAICA 390 386 381 4 22 -59 519 (2/11/15) MEXICO 218 220 223 -2 49 24 278 (2/11/16) PANAMA 177 177 181 0 31 -29 272 (2/11/16) PERU 166 162 168 4 20 -65 291 (2/10/16) TRINIDAD & TOBAGO 243 240 227 3 22 145 173 (1/15/15) URUGUAY 239 237 236 2 30 -29 344 (2/11/16) VENEZUELA 2389 2380 2370 9 107 -403 3713 (2/12/16) Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Master Index SPREAD TRENDS: One-day change 14 out of 17 sovereigns flat to wider Ten-day trend 15 out of 17 sovereigns wider YTD: Colombia tighter by 57bp YTD: Guatemala tighter by 9bp YTD: Trinidad & Tobago wider by 145bp PIPELINE: Inversiones Atlantida, the largest financial group in Honduras, has finished roadshows to market a potential debut US dollar bond through Oppenheimer. Expected ratings are B/B by S&P and Fitch. Argentina's Province of Entre Rios has finished roadshows ahead of a possible US dollar bond. Citigroup, HSBC and Santander organized investor meetings. Expected ratings are B-/B by S&P and Fitch. Colombian glass company Tecnoglass has wrapped up investor meetings ahead of an up to US$225m debut dollar bond with a tenor of between five and seven years. Expected ratings are Ba3/BB- by Moody's and Fitch. Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley have been mandated as joint bookrunners. (Reporting by Mike Gambale; Editing by Paul Kilby)