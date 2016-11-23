* Mexico's finance ministry maintains 2016-2017 growth forecasts
* EM bond trader Carlos Rijo joins Credit Suisse
* Brazil's Even Construtora to issue R$200m in debentures
* Odebrecht, prosecutors sign leniency deal, Globo says
By Mike Gambale and Paul Kilby
NEW YORK, Nov 23 (IFR) - No deals priced in the LatAm primary market on
Wednesday.
VOLUME STATISTICS FOR US DOLLAR MARKET
THIS WEEK'S US$ VOLUME:
0 tranches for US$0.00
NOVEMBER VOLUME:
3 tranches for US$885m
YTD VOLUME:
105 tranches for US$96.031bn
Below is a snapshot of sovereign credit spreads across the region:
SOVEREIGN 11/22 11/21 11/18 1D 10D YTD 2015/16 HIGH
ARGENTINA 466 470 472 -4 46 - -
BARBADOS 605 605 605 0 -8 1 659 (2/11/16)
BRAZIL 307 307 307 0 28 -179 542 (2/11/16)
CHILE 79 78 78 1 6 -7 143 (2/11/16)
COLOMBIA 232 236 241 -4 33 -57 412 (2/11/16)
COSTA RICA 425 421 415 4 30 -92 587 (2/11/16)
DOMINICAN REP 387 382 382 5 38 -28 542 (2/11/16)
ECUADOR 768 768 777 0 -6 -547 1765 (2/11/16)
EL SALVADOR 570 556 543 14 95 -70 840 (2/11/16)
GUATEMALA 293 289 285 4 42 -9 385 (2/11/16)
JAMAICA 390 386 381 4 22 -59 519 (2/11/15)
MEXICO 218 220 223 -2 49 24 278 (2/11/16)
PANAMA 177 177 181 0 31 -29 272 (2/11/16)
PERU 166 162 168 4 20 -65 291 (2/10/16)
TRINIDAD & TOBAGO 243 240 227 3 22 145 173 (1/15/15)
URUGUAY 239 237 236 2 30 -29 344 (2/11/16)
VENEZUELA 2389 2380 2370 9 107 -403 3713 (2/12/16)
Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Master Index
SPREAD TRENDS:
One-day change 14 out of 17 sovereigns flat to wider
Ten-day trend 15 out of 17 sovereigns wider
YTD: Colombia tighter by 57bp
YTD: Guatemala tighter by 9bp
YTD: Trinidad & Tobago wider by 145bp
PIPELINE:
Inversiones Atlantida, the largest financial group in Honduras, has finished
roadshows to market a potential debut US dollar bond through Oppenheimer.
Expected ratings are B/B by S&P and Fitch.
Argentina's Province of Entre Rios has finished roadshows ahead of a
possible US dollar bond. Citigroup, HSBC and Santander organized investor
meetings. Expected ratings are B-/B by S&P and Fitch.
Colombian glass company Tecnoglass has wrapped up investor meetings ahead of
an up to US$225m debut dollar bond with a tenor of between five and seven years.
Expected ratings are Ba3/BB- by Moody's and Fitch. Bank of America Merrill
Lynch and Morgan Stanley have been mandated as joint bookrunners.
(Reporting by Mike Gambale; Editing by Paul Kilby)