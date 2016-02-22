* Peru expected to come to market this week * Argentina bonds up as judge says could lift injunction * Argentine lawmakers seen favoring deal with creditors By Mike Gambale NEW YORK, Feb 22 (IFR) - No deals priced in the LatAm primary market on Monday. Below is a snapshot of Latam sovereign credit spreads. SOVEREIGN 2/19 2/18 2/17 1D 10D YTD 2015/16 HIGH BARBADOS 655 654 648 1 4 51 659 (2/11/16) BRAZIL 504 515 509 -11 -23 18 542 (2/11/16) CHILE 117 118 113 -1 -16 31 143 (2/11/16) COLOMBIA 361 366 364 -5 -43 72 412 (2/11/16) COSTA RICA 575 574 569 1 12 58 587 (2/11/16) DOMINICAN REP 506 503 505 3 -20 91 542 (2/11/16) ECUADOR 1566 1580 1624 -14 -102 251 1765 (2/11/16) EL SALVADOR 801 802 808 -1 -12 161 840 (2/11/16) GUATEMALA 369 367 363 2 -9 67 385 (2/11/16) JAMAICA 488 494 491 -6 -27 39 519 (2/11/15) MEXICO 243 248 246 -5 -25 49 278 (2/11/16) PANAMA 246 244 242 2 -17 40 272 (2/11/16) PERU 273 277 272 -4 -13 42 291 (2/10/16) TRINIDAD & TOBAGO 164 166 162 -2 1 66 173 (1/15/15) URUGUAY 316 317 316 -1 -14 48 344 (2/11/16) VENEZUELA 3201 3104 3219 97 -26 409 3713 (2/12/16) Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Master Index LATAM PIPELINE: Peru has mandated BBVA, BNP Paribas and HSBC to arrange a global investor call at 10:30 am London time for a euro-denominated trade. An SEC-Register transaction may follow. Peru is rated A3/BBB+/BBB+. The province of Buenos Aires is expected to come with a deal after local papers reported Citibank, JP Morgan and HSBC have been mandated on an up to US$500m bond deal for which the borrower hopes to pay anywhere between 9%-9.5%. The province of Mendoza is looking to raise US$300m in both the local and international markets to refinance debt, according to local reports. And while Neuquen province is in less of a rush thanks to tax receipts from the federal government, it too is contemplating a bond issue. The United Mexican States has filed an up to US$10bn debt shelf with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Proceeds will be used for general purposes, including refinancing and the repurchase of debt. Argentine E&P company Medanito has wrapped up roadshows ahead of a possible transaction through Itau and UBS. Expected rating is CCC+ by Fitch. Concesion Pacifico Tres, a toll-road concession in Colombia, wrapped up a roadshow through Goldman Sachs. The company is looking to raise up to US$272m of bonds, according to Fitch, which has rated the senior secured bonds BBB-. Pacifico Tres is jointly owned by Construcciones El Condor SA, Mario Alberto Huertas Cotes, and Constructora MECO SA. Structure Banca de Inversion is acting as its financial advisor. Argentina utility Pampa Energia's shareholders have approved a US$500m debt program. Uruguay plans to raise up to US$1.5bn in bonds this year. Colombia hopes to issue US dollar or euro-denominated bonds soon, the country's finance minister has told market participants. (Reporting By Michael Gambale; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)