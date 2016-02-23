(CORRECTS HEADLINE TO SHOW THE TRADE SIZE WAS EUR1BN NOT US$1BN) * Peru widens investor base with new euro trade * PDVSA says in talks over debt refinancing * CPFL Energia markets US$300m term loan By Mike Gambale and Anthony Rodriguez NEW YORK, Feb 23 (IFR) - One deal priced in the LatAm primary market on Tuesday. Number of deals priced: 1 Total issuance volume: EUR1bn PERU Peru mandated BBVA, BNP Paribas and HSBC to arrange a global investor call at 10:30 am London time for a euro-denominated trade. An SEC-Registered transaction followed. Peru is rated A3/BBB+/BBB+. IPTs: MS+300bp area GUIDANCE: MS+295-300bp LAUNCH: MS+295bp PRICED: EUR1bn 14-year: 99.753; 3.75%C; 3.773%; MS+295bp. Settlement March 1 2016; Matures March 1 2030 BOOK: EUR1.5bn NICs: 5-10bp Here is a snapshot of LatAm sovereign credit spreads: SOVEREIGN 2/22 2/19 2/18 1D 10D YTD 2015/16 HIGH BARBADOS 653 655 654 -2 3 49 659 (2/11/16) BRAZIL 495 504 515 -9 -30 9 542 (2/11/16) CHILE 112 117 118 -5 -21 26 143 (2/11/16) COLOMBIA 355 361 366 -6 -51 66 412 (2/11/16) COSTA RICA 569 575 574 -6 1 52 587 (2/11/16) DOMINICAN REP 491 506 503 -15 -41 76 542 (2/11/16) ECUADOR 1520 1566 1580 -46 -165 205 1765 (2/11/16) EL SALVADOR 773 801 802 -28 -48 133 840 (2/11/16) GUATEMALA 364 369 367 -5 -14 62 385 (2/11/16) JAMAICA 483 488 494 -5 -29 34 519 (2/11/15) MEXICO 237 243 248 -6 -33 43 278 (2/11/16) PANAMA 238 246 244 -8 -27 32 272 (2/11/16) PERU 265 273 277 -8 -22 34 291 (2/10/16) TRINIDAD & TOBAGO 151 164 166 -13 -19 53 173 (1/15/15) URUGUAY 311 316 317 -5 -20 43 344 (2/11/16) VENEZUELA 3048 3201 3104 -153 -280 256 3713 (2/12/16) Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Master Index SPREAD TRENDS: Venezuela tightens by 153bp overnight LATAM PIPELINE: The province of Buenos Aires is expected to come with a deal after local papers reported Citibank, JP Morgan and HSBC have been mandated on an up to US$500m bond deal for which the borrower hopes to pay anywhere between 9%-9.5%. The province of Mendoza is looking to raise US$300m in both the local and international markets to refinance debt, according to local reports. And while Neuquen province is in less of a rush thanks to tax receipts from the federal government, it too is contemplating a bond issue. The United Mexican States has filed an up to US$10bn debt shelf with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Proceeds will be used for general purposes, including refinancing and the repurchase of debt. Argentine E&P company Medanito has wrapped up roadshows ahead of a possible transaction through Itau and UBS. Expected rating is CCC+ by Fitch. Concesion Pacifico Tres, a toll-road concession in Colombia, wrapped up a roadshow through Goldman Sachs. The company is looking to raise up to US$272m of bonds, according to Fitch, which has rated the senior secured bonds BBB-. Pacifico Tres is jointly owned by Construcciones El Condor SA, Mario Alberto Huertas Cotes, and Constructora MECO SA. Structure Banca de Inversion is acting as its financial advisor. Argentina utility Pampa Energia's shareholders have approved a US$500m debt program. Uruguay plans to raise up to US$1.5bn in bonds this year. Colombia hopes to issue US dollar or euro-denominated bonds soon, the country's finance minister has told market participants. (Reporting By Michael Gambale; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)