* Brazil bonds fall on Moody's downgrade to junk * Argentina nears US$5bn deal with holdouts * Ecopetrol obtains US$300m loan By Mike Gambale NEW YORK, Feb 24 (IFR) - No deals priced in the LatAm primary market on Wednesday. Here is a snapshot of LatAm sovereign credit spreads: SOVEREIGN 2/23 2/22 2/19 1D 10D YTD 2015/16 HIGH BARBADOS 656 653 655 3 2 52 659 (2/11/16) BRAZIL 493 495 504 -2 -35 7 542 (2/11/16) CHILE 114 112 117 2 -22 28 143 (2/11/16) COLOMBIA 354 355 361 -1 -47 65 412 (2/11/16) COSTA RICA 570 569 575 1 -6 53 587 (2/11/16) DOMINICAN REP 500 491 506 9 -30 85 542 (2/11/16) ECUADOR 1510 1520 1566 -10 -220 195 1765 (2/11/16) EL SALVADOR 770 773 801 -3 -56 130 840 (2/11/16) GUATEMALA 366 364 369 2 -15 64 385 (2/11/16) JAMAICA 487 483 488 4 -27 38 519 (2/11/15) MEXICO 237 237 243 0 -34 43 278 (2/11/16) PANAMA 240 238 246 2 -25 34 272 (2/11/16) PERU 268 265 273 3 -23 37 291 (2/10/16) TRINIDAD & TOBAGO 153 151 164 2 -17 55 173 (1/15/15) URUGUAY 313 311 316 2 -21 45 344 (2/11/16) VENEZUELA 3090 3048 3201 42 -343 298 3713 (2/12/16) Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Master Index SPREAD TRENDS: Ten-day trend shows Venezuela and Ecuador tighter by 343bp amd 220bp LATAM PIPELINE: The province of Buenos Aires is expected to come with a deal after local papers reported Citibank, JP Morgan and HSBC have been mandated on an up to US$500m bond deal for which the borrower hopes to pay anywhere between 9%-9.5%. The province of Mendoza is looking to raise US$300m in both the local and international markets to refinance debt, according to local reports. And while Neuquen province is in less of a rush thanks to tax receipts from the federal government, it too is contemplating a bond issue. The United Mexican States has filed an up to US$10bn debt shelf with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Proceeds will be used for general purposes, including refinancing and the repurchase of debt. Argentine E&P company Medanito has wrapped up roadshows ahead of a possible transaction through Itau and UBS. Expected rating is CCC+ by Fitch. Concesion Pacifico Tres, a toll-road concession in Colombia, wrapped up a roadshow through Goldman Sachs. The company is looking to raise up to US$272m of bonds, according to Fitch, which has rated the senior secured bonds BBB-. Pacifico Tres is jointly owned by Construcciones El Condor SA, Mario Alberto Huertas Cotes, and Constructora MECO SA. Structure Banca de Inversion is acting as its financial advisor. Argentina utility Pampa Energia's shareholders have approved a US$500m debt program. Uruguay plans to raise up to US$1.5bn in bonds this year. Colombia hopes to issue US dollar or euro-denominated bonds soon, the country's finance minister has told market participants. (Reporting By Michael Gambale; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)