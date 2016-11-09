NEW YORK, Nov 9 (IFR) - Mexican debt led the way lower
Wednesday as Latin American credit markets sold off following
Donald Trump's victory in the US presidential election
overnight.
The 2026 bonds issued by Mexico, the target of much of
Trump's trade and immigration rhetoric, opened about 17bp wider
at a G-spread of 162bp, but was just shy of the 169bp seen last
week, a banker told IFR.
It was a similar story for the 2026s issued by the country's
state owned oil company Pemex, whose spreads gapped out by about
27bp to a G-spread of 345bp - still inside the 362bp seen last
Wednesday.
"Credit is contained," the banker told IFR. "You won't see
as much movement in credit as in rates and FX, as they are more
related to trade agreements like (NAFTA)."
The Mexican peso saw its biggest drop since the 1994 Tequila
Crisis overnight when Trump looked set to win the race to the
White House, according to Reuters.
The currency fell 10.35% in early morning trading to 20.2165
against the dollar, before recovering to 19.956.
Elsewhere in the region, credit was also weaker.
Brazil 2026s fell about 1.5 points at 109.60-110.10, while
the 2026s issued by Brazilian oil company Petrobras dipped about
1.25 points to 110.50-110.00, according to a trader.
"Brazil is getting hit but it's Mexico that is under
pressure," the trader said.
Low-beta credits like Mexico were being impacted most by
rising US Treasury yields, as investors worry that Trump
policies could result in a weaker dollar and higher inflation.
Still, with yields on Mexico's local Mbono due 2026 widening
about 35bp to 6.50%, some traders said they had seen some buying
interest among clients for Mexican risk.
"All the requests we have had are to buy," said Klaus
Spielkamp, head of fixed-income sales at Bulltick.
"I guess people are looking at the drop in price as an
opportunity as long as it isn't panic selling."
For now investors largely appear to be assessing how Trump
policies might impact Mexico and Latin America more broadly
before cutting or adding to positions.
"This could be good for growth, but the wild card is
protectionism," said Jack McIntyre, a portfolio manager for
global fixed-income at Brandywine Global Investment Management.
Fitch Ratings warned on Wednesday that a Trump victory added
to the economic downside risks for Mexico, noting the president
elect's earlier statements about the termination of NAFTA and
the building of a wall on the US Mexican border.
"The likelihood and feasibility of pursuing these policies
is unclear," the rating agency said.
"But the advent of a Trump administration increases economic
uncertainty in Mexico given its very close economic ties to the
US."
Reuters quoted the Mexican Finance Minister Jose Antonio
Meade on Wednesday saying that the government would monitor the
situation and could adjust fiscal and monetary policy if
required. But there was no need to tap the international debt
markets this year or next, he said.
(Reporting by Paul Kilby; Editing by Marc Carnegie)