NEW YORK, Feb 2 (IFR) - Latin American primary markets
enjoyed another burst of activity on Thursday, with an eclectic
group of borrowers approaching investors with both euro and
dollar debt.
Food company Sigma Alimentos got the ball rolling overnight
with a 600m seven-year bond, marking the first Mexican
corporate to tap international investors this year.
Sigma, which now owns 100% of Spain's Campofrio, was seen as
a good candidate to break the ice among investors concerned
about US President Donald Trump's plans to revamp the North
American Free Trade Agreement.
"It is a good name to put in the middle of all the noise
around Mexico," said a banker "It has Mexican risk but also
Spanish risk."
Leads were able to squeeze pricing from IPTs of mid-swaps
plus 250bp-262.5bp to guidance of plus 237.5bp-250bp before
landing the deal at plus 225bp after amassing a 2.75bn book.
"There is a natural need for them to raise euros," said a
second banker.
"It is easier for them to do that then raise dollars and
swap to euros, especially given the concerns of having
derivatives on your balance sheet that can take up some of your
cash flow."
In the dollar market, Brazil's Rumo was also able to tighten
pricing by 37.5bp from start to finish before printing a US$750m
seven-year non-call four bond at a yield of 7.375%, inside IPTs
of high 7%.
Demand was heard reaching around US$3bn among investors who
liked the yield and conglomerate Cosan's ownership stake.
Since its merger with America Latin Logisica (ALL), Rumo has
become Brazil's largest railroad operator and is looking to
revamp its assets through an aggressive investment plan,
according to S&P.
"It is a relatively attractive yield compared to many
alternatives in the market, and the company has a lot of
opportunities to gain operational efficiencies," said Darin
Batchman, a portfolio manager at Stone Harbor Investments.
Elsewhere, Argentine bank Banco Supervielle, approached
foreign accounts with a peso-denominated 144A/Reg S 3.5-year
bond that was launched at the country's deposit rate Badlar plus
450bp.
The deal comes on the back of a rally in government local
currency debt after Argentina qualified for inclusion on JP
Morgan's local currency GBI-EM index.
"The sovereign's local curve has rallied significantly on
the announcement they would be part of the index, and on the
margin that helps (Supervielle)," the banker said.
Supervielle's trade is the third Argentine local currency
deal to hit the market over the last six months or so, following
a US$400m-equivalent three-year amortizer from Banco Hipotecario
that priced at 250bp over Badlar in October.
State-controlled oil company YPF also issued a larger
US$750m equivalent 2020 bond in June last year, coming at Badlar
plus 400bp.
While banks naturally like floaters, a coupon floor was seen
as essential for getting investors on board at a time when rates
are expected to decline as the central banks starts to contain
inflationary pressures.
As with the YPF trade, Supervielle's trade comes with a
coupon floor of 18%. "The key will be whether investors are
happy with the floor," the banker said.
Supervielle is the third Argentine issuer to come to market
this week amid mixed results.
While airport operator AA2000 saw robust demand for its
US$400m secured trade on Monday, the Province of Entre Rios
generated a book of just US$800m for its US$350m eight-year bond
on Wednesday, even with a yield of 9%.
This comes as the Province of Buenos Aires prepares roadshows
for next week , and Stoneway Capital Corporation, an Argentina
focused power generator, readies a US$500m 10-year deal.
