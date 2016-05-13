NEW YORK, May 13 (IFR) - Colombia's Ecopetrol will look to
raise at least another US$1bn this year as the state-owned oil
company seeks to meet financing needs of anywhere between
US$1.5bn-US$1.9bn for 2016, CFO Maria Fernanda Saurez told IFR
on Friday.
"We have been cherry picking from different transactions
that have been offered to us," said Saurez. "Up to now we have
already financed about US$500m and we are also working on other
transactions."
That amount came from two bilateral loans - one from
Bancolombia and the other from Bank of Tokyo Mitsubishi, which
offered five-year money at Libor plus 145bp, she said.
Other small loans are in the works, while the oil company
also considers its options in the local and US dollar bond
markets.
"We are always looking at opportunities and finding what
might be the right moment at the right cost," Suarez said.
Financing needs have dropped this year as the oil company
addresses ways to work in an environment where lower crude
prices are likely to be the norm.
"When you look at the financing needs that Ecopetrol had in
2014 and 2015 it was about US$4bn, and this year financing needs
are relatively small," said Suarez.
(Reporting By Paul Kilby; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)