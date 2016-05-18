NEW YORK, May 18 (IFR) - Petrobras's newly minted five and 10-year bonds were down a few points in the secondary market early on Wednesday amid a weaker market tone and complaints about allocations.

The 8.375% 2021s issued by the Brazilian state-controlled oil company on Tuesday was spotted at 98.90-99.00 Wednesday morning after pricing at 99.002.

The 8.75% 2026s was the clear underperformer, quoting at 96.90-97.10 versus a reoffer price of 98.374.

Besides the weakness in broader markets on Wednesday, analysts and traders also pointed to heavy allocations on the 10-year as another reason for the sell-off.

Clients were heard selling the 10-year bonds on Wednesday after receiving full allocations on the security.

The US$21bn book was skewed more heavily to the larger US$5bn five-year, leaving the company issuing a smaller US$1.75bn 10-year after some investors complained they were not being compensated for extending further up the yield curve.

"The curve is ridiculously flat," an investor who participated in the five-year told IFR on Tuesday. "The 10-year is not compensating you for the five to 10s curve."

The five-year was priced at a yield of 8.625% versus 9% on the 10-year, making for a 37.5bp spread differential between the two - less than the 46bp between yields on the five and 10-year US Treasuries on Wednesday.

Bond prices are expected to bounce back however given the positive impact of the US$6.75bn deal, whose proceeds will go toward paying down short-term maturities.

Petrobras increased the cap on a waterfall tender offer to US$6bn from US$3bn on Wednesday.

"They (could) push out US$6bn in maturities...It alleviates short term funding pressures," said Sarah Leshner Carvalho, a director of research at Barclays.

"Once the tender offer is completed (secondary prices) will look better. We maintain our overweight (on Petrobras)." (Reporting By Paul Kilby; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)