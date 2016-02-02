NEW YORK, Feb 2 (IFR) - Another sell-off in bonds issued by
Latin American state-owned oil companies on Tuesday was giving
investors pause about the region's quasi-sovereign names despite
enticingly wide spreads.
A backup in US crude prices to below US$30 and a broader
risk-off tone on Tuesday had oil companies such as Petrobras,
Ecopetrol and Pemex giving back recent gains and investors
cashing in.
"There is a lack of conviction to put money to work given
what is happening with oil," said a US based trader. "We are
seeing views expressed through sovereigns and very little follow
through in quasi-sovereign names."
Petrobras 2024s were about a point lower at 71.-71.50 while
Ecopetrol 2025s were down 75 cents at 74.25-75.50.
Trading at yield at around 11.60%, Petrobras benchmark 2024s
were on Tuesday some 470bp wide to where the Brazil 2025s are
being quoted, according to Thomson Reuters data.
It was a similar story for Colombia where yields on
Ecopetrol's 2025s were close to 300bp wide to sovereign debt
following Moody's decision in January to cut the credit to Baa3,
above junk.
"We are still looking if there are opportunities among quasi
sovereigns, which have widened significantly," said an investor.
"It comes down to your view about the implied sovereign
support for these companies. And if you rank things on a scale,
Pemex is on top for implied sovereign support."
A US$5bn three-tranche bond issued from Mexico's Pemex was
also off recent highs on Tuesday, but still above reoffer, with
the new 2026s being bid at 100.50.
Still, the rout in oil is costing oil companies dearly as
Pemex itself experienced just last week when it sold its new
2026s at a yield of 6.90%, close to 300bp over the sovereign.
"I think the Pemex deal has hurt the new issue market (in
Latin America) significantly," said one investor. "If Pemex is
paying such a premium it will be difficult for other issuers to
justify coming to market."
Such levels certainly turned heads among investors who
helped pushed demand up to the US$18bn mark on the Pemex deal.
But the continued swings in the price of crude have accounts
seeking safety in sovereigns rather than taking on the
standalone risk of the governments' commodity producers.
"There are no winners in this environment," said a second
trader. "And standalone conditions are worse."
(Reporting By Paul Kilby; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)