NEW YORK, Aug 24 (IFR) - Latin American bonds may be
overvalued but funds dedicated to the asset class, overwhelmed
by flows from investors gripped by a global hunt for yield, may
have little choice but to continue buying them.
Since late July, a whopping US$6bn has flooded emerging
market bond funds as investors took an overweight position in EM
debt for the first time since the so-called taper tantrum in May
2013, according to the Institute of International Finance.
Though this level of involvement in the region's debt was
initially welcomed after a tough couple of years, some market
players said it has now pushed valuations to levels that made
little sense based on underlying fundamentals.
"We are getting to levels where spreads don't compensate for
risk," said Jorge Piedrahita, CEO of broker Torino Capital LLC.
"Argentina 2019s are almost at 3%. The country was in
default just six months ago. There is a lot of complacency in
the market place."
Reference spreads on the CEMBI - JP Morgan's EM corporate
index - recently hit a 13-month low at 308bp, marking a year to
date return of 12.56%. That return is an even larger 18.25% for
the Latin American composite of the index.
"You have to really go back to early 2013 to see a sustained
period of spreads at these levels," said Jason Trujillo, a
senior credit analyst at Invesco.
"But at that time corporates had a stronger fundamental
backdrop, now you have a more challenging picture. This leaves
me a bit cautious."
MIGHT IS RIGHT
The rush towards EM began steadily earlier this year as
commodity prices stabilized, while leadership changes in both
Brazil and Argentina have made Latin America debt a particularly
popular place to park money.
Adding to that rush was a renewed bid from accounts looking
to bolster returns amid accommodative monetary policies across
the developed world.
Not only have big US asset managers like BlackRock and PIMCO
been bullish on EM debt, but European accounts - which saw
10-year German bund yields turn negative for the first time ever
in June - have taken a particular shine to the asset class.
"If you see German insurance companies that have never put
money to work in LatAm before asking for offers in higher
quality names, you have to pay attention," a New York based
trader said.
Of the US$12.8bn flowing into external EM bonds since
Britain voted to leave the European Union on June 23, US$8.2bn
has come from European domiciled funds, according to Bank of
America Merrill Lynch.
Such demand is hard to ignore in a market where supply has
been limited.
This is particularly true in Latin America, where the
abundance of liability management trades and refinancings has
meant limited net new supply despite an uptick in new issuance
volumes.
"You have to take into account not just the rally but the
monetary conditions that have contracted spreads," said Graham
Stock, head of EM sovereign research at BlueBay Asset
Management.
"If you don't expect a major reversal in that element, it
might be premature to call an end to the rally. It is not just
EM performing well but other asset classes are too."
Indeed, US high-yield markets have enjoyed their own rally,
leaving yields considerably tighter than their EM corporate
counterparts.
For instance, the average Double B yield in the US junk
market is around 4.823%, according to Bank of America Merrill
Lynch. The yield to maturity on the Latin American component of
JP Morgan's CEMBI, where average credit ratings are BB+/Ba2, is
6.133%.
MIXED VIEWS
Some investors however insisted valuations may still not
have reached a peak.
Sean Newman, a senior portfolio manager at Invesco, said
that sovereign spreads had room to narrow even after JP Morgan's
EMBI Global Diversified hit a close to 15-month low of 330bp
last Friday.
"Commodities have by and large stabilized, several countries
have embraced reforms, and central banks policy both within EM
and the developed markets are supportive," Newman said.
"I am looking at a 314bp spread (on the EMBIG) as a critical
level. That is my sign post right now."
There are others who simply don't want to lose out even if
they realise it's probably time to stop buying at current
levels.
"Right now everyone recognizes this is unsustainable but no
one wants to be the first to sell because that means
underperformance and that is very uncomfortable," said a
portfolio manager.
Another said investors continued to buy because "they would
rather make money than be right."
(Reporting By Paul Kilby; Editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)