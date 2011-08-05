* Bankers see moderation in region's growth, higher risks

* Monetary and exchange rates, inflation also discussed (Adds details, quotes, background)

SANTIAGO, Aug 5 South American central bankers meeting on Friday to discuss global financial turbulence saw heightened risks and a moderation in the region's growth, they said in a joint statement published by Chile's central bank.

Central bank presidents from Mercosur countries Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay, as well as Bolivia, Chile, Peru and Venezuela addressed monetary and exchange rate policies at the previously unannounced meeting.

"The region's economies have shown a favorable evolution since the previous meeting, though a moderation in expansion has been noted, in line with a loss of dynamism in the international economy," the statement said.

"However, high commodity prices have continued, which have favorably impacted terms of trade that, along with capital inflows, have kept pressure on the appreciation of currencies in the region."

The statement said price pressures have generally moderated in the region, but remain significant.

The central bank presidents agreed to meet again in the first half of 2012 in Buenos Aires, the statement added. (Reporting by Simon Gardner, Patricia Velez, Antonio de la Jara, Alexandra Ulmer, Alexis Krell and Fabian Cambero; Editing by James Dalgleish)