* Economic performance in 2013 to surpass 2012 -c.bankers
* Japan stimulus brings risks for South America
* Region's cenbanks concerned about FX, financial stability
RIO DE JANEIRO, April 12 Several South American
central banks said on Friday that they are paying "special
attention" to rising global liquidity resulting from easy-money
policies in developed countries amid concerns it could cause
unwanted currency appreciation in emerging economies.
In a statement issued after a meeting in Rio de Janeiro,
representatives of 10 central banks also agreed that South
American economies will perform better in 2013 than in 2012
despite an expected prolonged period of low global growth.
Concerns about the effects of global liquidity on developing
economies have been on the rise since Japan unveiled an
unprecedented $1.4 trillion monetary policy stimulus earlier
this month.
Part of that money, analysts say, is likely to find its way
into higher-yielding emerging economies, causing an unwanted
currency appreciation that could hurt local industries. Interest
rates in Japan are close to zero, while the benchmark rate is
7.25 percent in Brazil, 5 percent in Chile and 4 percent in
Mexico.
Overall, the monetary stimulus by developed countries has
been successful in avoiding a global recession, but it has also
brought volatile capital flows to emerging economies, said Luiz
Awazu, head of international affairs at Brazil's central bank.
"As recipients of those inflows, we need to know how to
manage them so they will benefit us rather than destabilizing
our credit and financial conditions," Awazu told reporters.
Attending the meeting were the heads of the central banks of
Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, Paraguay and
Uruguay, as well as representatives for the central banks of
Venezuela and Bolivia.