* Institutions covet roles in Rio deal
* Worries grow that the Treasury may disapprove
* Pass-through notes offer potentially bigger profits
By Paul Kilby
NEW YORK, Aug 16 (IFR) - Bankers are treading carefully as
they weigh a request for proposal from the State of Rio de
Janeiro, calling for a bilateral loan of up to 1.4 billion
Brazilian reais (US$611.8 million) that could turn into a
pass-through note and add momentum to Brazil's fledgling muni
market.
The national Treasury may look askance at institutions
winning mandates on deals that could contaminate its curve, but
following a pass-through note issued by the State of Maranhao
last month, it may prove hard to prevent others from doing
similar transactions.
What is more, the profits on such notes, which are backed
by loans to the states, may be too big for bankers to ignore.
Rio is asking banks to resubmit proposals in the hope that
financial institutions will tighten pricing if allowed to assign
the facility and conduct a pass-through transaction, according
to a source familiar with the process.
"After the first round of proposals, Rio officials thought
they could improve the terms and are now asking banks to submit
under a new scenario that has consent for a transaction with an
assignment," he said.
If banks are able to shed such loans more easily - not to
mention book substantial profits through the sale of securities
in the international capital markets - they are likely to offer
better terms on any bilaterals they initially extend to the
states.
It is an idea that banks like, and many appear to be willing
to risk the wrath of the Treasury and sacrifice sovereign
mandates in the process.
"If you do one of those deals, you'll make more money than
you would from five years working with Brazil," said a banker.
"If I got a shot at doing these kinds of trades I would do
it in a heartbeat. The firm may want a relationship with the
sovereign but I honestly don't care."
There is certainly increased demand for quasi sovereign
paper out of Brazil at a time when there is a dearth of
sovereign paper.
In addition, Brazil is not a frequent issuer and, like most
sovereigns, pays small fees for deals that are rotated among an
ever-larger group of banks, now that locals are also vying for
this business.
Brazil was last in the market in May this year when it
tapped the 2.625% 2023s at 98.946 to yield 2.75% or Treasuries
plus 98bp. Leads on that occasion were Barclays and Citigroup.
Those bonds opened this morning at around 86.00 mid-market.
Not only are the economics on pass-through notes attractive,
but the asset class has more potential for growth given a string
of states seeking similar ways to refinance expensive debt owed
to the federal government.
WARY EYE
Such structures, which offer a substantial spread to the
sovereign, have proved controversial in Brazil, not least
because the Treasury is thought to cast a wary eye on any issue
that may put pressure on its own curve.
Traders reported a sell-off in Brazilian quasi-sovereign and
sovereign bonds in the wake of the US$662 million State of
Maranhao issue through Bank of America Merrill Lynch in July -
the second of its type to make it to international capital
markets.
The federal curve also felt similar pressures when Credit
Suisse and JP Morgan became the first banks to test appetite for
this structure in March after the placement of a US$1.27 billion
pass-through backed against a loan to the State of Minas
Gerais.
As a result, some bankers are taking a more cautious
approach this time and discussing it with their peers, said a
Sao Paulo-based banker.
"There was a lot of negative press surrounding the first
(Minas Gerais) transaction, and concern about how these
transactions will impact the coverage of the Treasury," he said.
Several bankers expressed surprise that the federal
government had not already put an end to such activity. "A lot
of banks stepped back as they thought none of these transactions
would be approved," said the Sao Paulo-based banker. "Then
Maranhao came out."
It was thought that wording in the original agreement that
backed the Maranhao loan lacked an explicit prohibition of
securitisations such as this one, and now one has issued, it may
be hard for the Treasury to step in.
"You can't treat states in a different fashion," said the
source. "You can't give something to one state and not give it
to others. Treasury is in very difficult situation."