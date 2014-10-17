NEW YORK, Oct 17 (IFR) - Latin American borrowers are eyeing
a broad set of alternative funding options in non-dollar markets
that are becoming increasingly receptive to the region's
credits.
Yen, Aussie dollars and sukuk trades are all in the works,
say bankers pitching issuers seeking to diversify away from a
core US dollar market that has become increasingly volatile and
could turn comparatively costly once the Fed hikes rates.
Japanese institutional investors, for example, are becoming
more amenable to the idea of buying Latin American corporate and
sovereign bonds after a decade-long rejection of anything but
top-quality names.
"Japanese investors had been happy to buy Brazilian,
Argentine and Mexican government bonds because they enjoyed the
high coupon, but after the (first) Argentina default they stayed
away from Latin American credits for more than a decade," said
Takaomi Tahara, head of international debt syndicate at Nomura.
Rock-bottom yields on Japanese government bonds as well as
on bonds issued by European banks in yen are forcing the
country's buyside to rethink its views on the region and are
likely to push it into the arms of issuers further down the
credit spectrum.
"They have been investing in these European banks over the
past couple of years, but some are now achieving yen
offer swaps plus zero and some investors are not happy with
Double A bank paper any more," said Tahara. "So they are looking
at more attractive alternatives such as Latin American credits."
A greater acceptance of Triple B names opens the doors to a
region that is still dominated by sub-Single A credits.
SLOW TO CHANGE
This is a relatively new phenomenon in a market that is
famously conservative and slow to change investment strategies.
Persistence has paid off for Mexico, which is the only LatAm
sovereign to tap this market in recent years without support
from the Japan Bank for International Cooperation.
In July, it stretched all the way out to 20 years as part of
a ¥60bn three-tranche offering on the back of a ¥100bn order
book. The five-year issue came at swaps plus 50bp, considerably
tighter than the 110bp it paid on the same tenor in 2012.
Still, it took Mexico years to reach this point, first
starting with short tenors and arguably paying over its own US
dollar curve. Other Latin American governments that could follow
suit include Brazil, which earlier this year said it was eyeing
a Samurai issue.
"We are still looking [at the Samurai market]," Paulo Valle,
the country's Treasury undersecretary, told IFR. "The problem
with the Samurai market is the duration."
Brazil may find it doesn't have to leap through quite as
many hoops as Mexico did, given the buyer base's new-found
willingness to take on greater risk in return for extra yield.
TIGHTER SWAP SPREADS
As sovereigns, Mexico and Brazil are likely to be
comfortable keeping their yen exposure, but corporates can
ill-afford to take on such risks and will be looking at the swap
back to US dollars or local currency.
While far from ideal, the trend has been working in
borrowers' favour, with the five-year yen/dollar basis swap
contracting from minus 80bp in June 2013 to minus 40bp today,
according to Nomura.
A minus 80bp basis swap meant that even if borrowers raised
funds at yen Libor flat, their dollar costs would still be as
high as dollar Libor plus 80bp.
While minus 40bp is a vast improvement, it is really the
tighter credit spreads that local investors are willing to
accept on Triple B credits that are likely to be the draw for
Latin American corporates.
"The question becomes, is there a differential in credit
spreads that Japanese investors are willing to accept relative
to dollars?" said Arthur Rubin, head of Latin America debt
capital markets at Nomura. "You have seen a trend over the last
two years, where credit spreads for Samurai and yen issues have
compressed a lot, so it is less a story about monetary arbitrage
and more a story about credit arbitrage."
TIME FOR SUKUK?
Other markets that have been largely ignored by Latin
American borrowers are also being targeted, with the region soon
expected to see its first-ever sukuk offering.
"The UK, Hong Kong, South Africa and others have all done
sukuk this year and there is more to come," said Henrik Raber,
global head of capital markets at Standard Chartered, noting
that global sukuk issuance is up 50% this year. "I would expect
something like this in Latin America."
While it remains unclear which LatAm borrower will step
forward first, several have expressed an interest in issuing
sukuk or tapping the deep pool of investors in the Middle East.
"We understand that some of the issuers in the sukuk market
have had very successful transactions and that the pool of
resources could be significant," said Alejandro Diaz de Leon,
Mexico's head of public credit. "But that is something we are
still evaluating."
It is a similar story with the Australian dollar market,
whose depth and diversified investors have proved appealing to
the region's higher-rated development banks.
Central American development bank Cabei is eyeing this
market as it seeks to mop up its remaining funding needs this
year.
"Australia is becoming an important market," said Ricardo
Rico, the bank's head of DCM. "Savings in Australia have grown
very fast as a result of the economic success it has enjoyed.
Many investors, banks and sovereign wealth funds since the
crisis have been diversifying away from US dollars and one of
the currencies they like is the Australian dollar."
A version of this article appears in the October 18 issue of
IFR Magazine
(Reporting By Paul Kilby, Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Matthew
Davies)