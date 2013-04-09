RIO DE JANEIRO, April 9 U.S. planemaker Boeing Co will set up a research center in the city of Sao Jose dos Campos, in the interior of Brazil's Sao Paulo state, Donna Hrinak, Boeing's top executive in the country, said on Tuesday.

Hrinak, speaking at the LAAD defense show in Rio de Janeiro, said it will be Boeing's sixth research center outside of the United States.