BRIEF-Commercial Vehicle Group Q4 earnings per share $0.01
* Commercial Vehicle Group announces fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 results
RIO DE JANEIRO, April 9 U.S. planemaker Boeing Co will set up a research center in the city of Sao Jose dos Campos, in the interior of Brazil's Sao Paulo state, Donna Hrinak, Boeing's top executive in the country, said on Tuesday.
Hrinak, speaking at the LAAD defense show in Rio de Janeiro, said it will be Boeing's sixth research center outside of the United States.
* Host Hotels & Resorts Inc announces pricing of $400 million of 3 7/8% senior notes due 2024 by Host Hotels & Resorts, L.P.
* Zoomermedia Limited announces departure of CFO and appointment of new CFO