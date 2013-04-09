BRIEF-Commercial Vehicle Group Q4 earnings per share $0.01
* Commercial Vehicle Group announces fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 results
RIO DE JANEIRO, April 9 Embraer SA expects to sell its KC-390 military cargo plane at "more competitive" prices than its rivals, Luiz Carlos Aguiar, the head of the Brazilian company's defense unit, said on Tuesday.
Earlier on Tuesday, Aguiar said the company was looking to "astonish" rivals with the price of the plane.
* Host Hotels & Resorts Inc announces pricing of $400 million of 3 7/8% senior notes due 2024 by Host Hotels & Resorts, L.P.
* Zoomermedia Limited announces departure of CFO and appointment of new CFO