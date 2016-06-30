BOGOTA, June 30 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Aid groups
and governments in drought-hit countries in Central America need
to boost the resilience of communities struggling to feed
themselves and invest more in agriculture if the region is to
recover from recurrent drought, the United Nations said.
Two consecutive years of drought linked to El Nino - a
warming of the Pacific Ocean's surface that causes hot and drier
conditions - have battered subsistence farmers in Central
America's "dry corridor" running through Guatemala, El Salvador
and Honduras.
Around 3.5 million people are in need of food aid in these
three countries where prolonged dry spells since mid-2014 have
decimated food crops and worsened hunger among the poor, the
U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) said on Thursday.
"We need to change the traditional response strategy and
tackle the structural causes of poverty and food insecurity in
Central America's Dry Corridor, and not settle for simply
mounting a humanitarian response every time an emergency
situation occurs," said FAO Director-General Jose Graziano da
Silva.
"We need to focus on resilience, inclusive sustainable
development, and climate change adaptation," he said at a
meeting of U.N. agencies gathered in Rome to discuss Central
America's drought.
Widespread deforestation, soil degradation and a lack of
water has exacerbated the impact of El Nino and climate change,
which is bringing predicted to bring longer dry spells and more
frequent floods, the FAO said.
Help must be given to farmers to plant trees, improve
rainwater harvesting, create more efficient irrigation systems
and plant drought-resistant crops over shorter cycles, U.N.
experts said.
The U.N.-International Fund for Agricultural Development
(IFAD), said it was helping small farmers in El Salvador with
training in soil and water conservation methods, as well as crop
farming techniques better suited to dry regions.
Farmers in drought-hit areas have also been given help to
build energy efficient stoves and toilets that use less water.
The U.N. World Food Programme (WFP) said it would give aid
to 600,000 families struggling to feed themselves in Central
America's dry corridor until the end of August, especially those
expecting just one harvest rather than the usual two.
The WFP helped 1 million people living in drought-hit areas
in Central America in 2014 to 2015 mainly through cash-based
transfers.
Drought has slashed bean and maize harvests by up to 90
percent in some areas and forced families to cut meals.
The head of the WFP, Ertharin Cousin, said it is cheaper to
invest in helping farmers adapt to climate change instead of
dealing with the fallout from disasters.
"Data and experience clearly demonstrate that the costs of
emergency response and rehabilitation after a disaster occurs
substantially exceed the price tag for risk reduction and
mitigation action taken before disaster strikes," Cousin said.
