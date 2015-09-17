LIMA, Sept 17 Latin America is now in a weaker
position than in 2008 to respond to external economic shocks
because of higher debt levels and falling growth potential, a
top IMF official said Thursday.
"It's a tougher situation and therefore countries should be
careful with how they react to this scenario," said Alejandro
Werner, the IMF's director for the Western Hemisphere
Department.
The IMF will likely announce a lower estimate for 2015
economic growth in Latin America and the Carribean in annual
meetings next month, Werner said. In July the IMF had forecast a
0.5 percent expansion.
(Reporting By Mitra Taj; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)