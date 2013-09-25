(Removes erroneous section of quote and adds summary in fourth
paragraph)
BOGOTA, Sept 25 Latin America's growth outlook
is shaky and a delay in pulling back economic stimulus in the
United States shows the Federal Reserve is mindful of the impact
its actions can have on other countries, an International
Monetary Fund official said on Wednesday.
Investors and policymakers in Latin America and other
emerging markets were relieved when the U.S. Federal Reserve
decided against scaling back its bond-buying program last week,
for now at least.
Many fear that less-accommodative policy in the world's
biggest economy will draw back capital which has flowed into
developing economies in recent years, hurting markets and
currencies and even economic performance.
"It's important to analyze the effects on the global
economy, on global markets," Alejandro Werner, head of the IMF's
Western Hemisphere department, said of the Fed's decision,
adding that U.S. domestic conditions were the most important
factor in the decision.
Latin America registered a "very significant" slowdown in
economic expansion in the first half of the year, he said on the
sidelines of a conference in Bogota, suggesting that 2013 growth
might come in lower than expected.
He declined to provide specific forecasts for growth ahead
of the IMF's annual meeting in October, when it will update
economic projections, but said the region needed to boost
productivity.
The IMF cut its growth forecasts for Latin America in July
to 3 percent from 3.4 percent, blaming weaker global growth and
lower commodity prices that have hit exporters like Brazil.
"In the annual meeting we will provide specific numbers but
the tendency is that the growth revision is downward," Werner
told reporters.
"We have seen a very significant slowdown in the first half
of the year."
While Brazil was beginning to show some signs of recovery,
Mexico, where the economy contracted in the second quarter, had
surprised on the downside, he said. Regional economic output
would likely stabilize around 3.9 percent in the coming years.
Werner was more upbeat about Colombia, which grew at an
unexpectedly strong 4.2 percent in the second quarter,
year-on-year. Although there were bottlenecks in infrastructure
as well as human capital, Werner said the economy was "very
solid" and that the financial system was "relatively healthy."
(Reporting by Helen Murphy, Nelson Bocanegra and Carlos Vargas
in Bogota; editing by Krista Hughes and Kenneth Barry)