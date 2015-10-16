LONDON Oct 16 An increase in initial public
offerings in Mexico has propelled Latin America to the top of
the emerging markets IPO league table so far this year, although
volumes elsewhere in the developing world are down by a third.
Tumbling commodity prices and slowing economic growth have
hammered emerging markets over the first three quarters of the
year, frightening away investors. But 2015 has been poor for
stock market debuts overall - Thomson Reuters data showed on
Friday that global IPO volumes were down 31 percent from 2014.
Across emerging markets, amounts raised via IPOs since the
start of the year to mid-October have fallen by 31 percent to
just over $43 billion. This compares with $63 billion over the
same period in 2014, Thomson Reuters said.
But Latin American IPO volumes have jumped 133 percent to
$1.9 billion compared with $800 million over the same period
last year. That was down to Mexico, where listings have raised
$1.7 billion from $659 million, the data showed.
By contrast, IPOs declined across the rest of the developing
world. Asian volumes fell 30 percent, Africa's 50 percent and
emerging European listings dropped 60 percent versus the same
period last year.
"The past few years have not been bad," said Pedro Zorilla,
chief operating officer of the Mexican Stock Exchange, told
Reuters on the sidelines of an investment conference in London.
"We have not had a year with lots of IPOs, but in the last
three to five years we have seen continuous activity," Zorilla
said. He hopes to see 10 or more stock market debuts next year
and 10 to 15 a year after that.
Mexican construction conglomerate Elementia
came to the market in July and conglomerate Alfa
listed its auto parts company Nemal the same month.
One reason may be better investor appetite for Mexico, which
benefits from an improving U.S. economy and has also introduced
sweeping economic reforms. Stock markets in other Latin America
countries, which are less diversified and more
commodities-focused, have struggled.
The data showed Latin America had just one IPO this year,
with $193 million raised by a Brazilian firm.
"Market conditions have been terrible," said Juan Pablo
Cordoba, CEO of the Colombia Stock Exchange. "The last 12 months
for Latin America in general, and Colombia in particular with
the decline in oil prices, have been very tough," he said,
adding a couple of IPOs had to be pulled.
Valuations have also not been attractive for companies, with
the main stock index down 20 percent since the start of the year
and some companies down as much as 40 percent, Cordoba said.
"The market is not recognising the true value of these
companies, so maybe it is not the right time to issue."
The recent turmoil in emerging market heavyweight Brazil has
added to the pain for many of the commodity-driven economies
across Latin America, said Francis Stenning, chief executive
officer of the Lima Stock Exchange.
"Brazil for many investors is Latin America," he said,
speaking on the sidelines of an event to promote the Latin
American Integrated Market, or MILA, which connects stock
exchanges in Mexico, Chile, Colombia and Peru.
Index provider MSCI has added to the headache for Peru,
reviewing the country's eligibility for its "emerging market"
benchmark index until next June due to low liquidity.
Stenning said the bourse had intensified efforts to ramp up
liquidity and predicted a couple of listings before June, though
he declined to give any further details.
Battered currencies and low valuations had created good
opportunities for investors, but there was still a lot of
hesitation, said Jan Dehn, head of research at fund management
firm Ashmore.
"There is plenty of value now," said Jan Dehn. "One thing is
whether there is value and opportunity, another thing is whether
people are actually buying ... and we are not quite at boiling
point yet."
(Reporting by Karin Strohecker, editing by Larry King)