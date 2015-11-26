(New throughout, updates prices and market activity to close) SAO PAULO, Nov 26 Yields on Brazil's interest-rate futures contracts jumped on Thursday as investors bet the central bank would raise its benchmark rate in January amid dissent among policymakers over how to battle the country's stubbornly high inflation. Trading was thin in currencies and stocks across the region, as a result of the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday. Two of the eight members of the Brazilian central bank's monetary policy committee voted for a 0.50 percentage point rate hike late on Wednesday, in a rare sign of dissent. Brazil's inflation rate is near 10 percent despite a deep recession. Contracts maturing in January 2017 paid a yield of 15.53 percent, up from 15.27 percent on Wednesday. Shares of Grupo BTG Pactual SA fell 2.87 percent, extending steep losses after diving 21 percent on Wednesday, their biggest drop ever. Investors remained cautious after the arrest of the bank's chief executive and controlling shareholder as part of a sweeping corruption investigation. Nevertheless, Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index inched up 0.6 percent. The Brazilian real was little changed, while Latin American currencies seesawed in thin trading volumes. Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2116 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI Emerging Markets 838.09 0.23 -12.36 MSCI LatAm 2025.24 0.81 -25.75 Brazil Bovespa 47145.63 0.6 -5.72 Chile IPSA 3757.01 -0.09 -2.44 Chile IGPA 18462.28 -0.1 -2.16 Colombia IGBC 8341.21 -0.41 -28.31 Venezuela IBC 12949.11 -1.14 235.58 Mexico IPC 44374.52 0.53 2.85 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.7419 0.07 -28.98 Mexico peso 16.568 -0.38 -11.01 Chile peso 712.5 0.21 -14.89 Colombia peso 3085.82 0.02 -22.61 Peru sol 3.376 0.06 -11.76 Argentina peso (interbank) 9.6725 0.05 -11.61 Argentina peso (parallel) 14.91 1.41 -6.10 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Paul Simao and David Gregorio)