SAO PAULO, Dec 22 Brazil's real and the Colombian peso strengthened against the dollar on Tuesday, outperforming the bulk of Latin American currencies that were little changed from Monday. The real gained about 1 percent to 3.98 reais per dollar, snapping a decline of almost 2 percent on Monday triggered by the late Friday announcement of the departure of Finance Minister Joaquim Levy, who sought to trim spending, fight inflation and boost economic growth. Levy's departure added to a growing political crisis and increased concern about the country's deepening economic downturn. The Colombian peso rose on expectations of higher capital inflows after the government raised its minimum price for the sale of its controlling share in electricity generator Isagen by 21.5 percent on Monday, to 6.48 trillion pesos ($1.96 billion). The Chilean peso, Mexican peso and Peruvian sol were almost flat in trade thinned with the approach of Christmas and the New Year Day holidays. "Trading volumes tend to shrink approaching year-end," said João Paulo de Gracia Correa, a trader at SLW brokerage in Curitiba. Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1430 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI Emerging Markets 794.72 0.42 -17.24 MSCI LatAm 1828.21 0.43 -33.26 Brazil Bovespa 43183.96 -0.04 -13.64 Mexico IPC 43219.32 0.14 0.17 Chile IPSA 3600.46 -0.01 -6.50 Chile IGPA 17782.45 0 -5.77 Argentina MerVal 11204.26 0.82 30.60 Colombia IGBC 8443.62 0.42 -27.43 Venezuela IBC 14616.16 2.03 278.78 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.9800 1.06 -33.23 Mexico peso 17.158 0.01 -14.07 Chile peso 692.5 -0.07 -12.43 Colombia peso 3300.9 0.85 -27.66 Peru sol 3.3881 -0.06 -12.07 Argentina peso (interbank) 12.8800 -0.23 -33.62 Argentina peso (parallel) 13.75 1.09 1.82 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Additional reporting by Nelson Bocanegra; Editing by Jeb Blount and W Simon)