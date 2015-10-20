By Bruno Federowski
SAO PAULO, Oct 20 Latin American currencies
weakened on Tuesday on concern about the Chinese economy and a
possible U.S. interest rate hike this year, but the Brazilian
real was steady after opposition lawmakers delayed filing an
impeachment request against President Dilma Rousseff.
The Mexican peso dropped 0.3 percent while the Chilean peso
lost 0.6 percent as fears of a hard landing of the Chinese
economy resurfaced this week, knocking down commodities prices.
Also weighing on Latin American currencies were fears that
U.S. interest rates could go up this year, driving investors
away from high-yielding emerging market bonds.
Brazil's real was little changed as investors took a
breather after lawmakers who oppose Rousseff said they would not
file a request for her impeachment on Tuesday morning, as
feared. Instead, they promised to file the request on Wednesday.
Worries about the possibility of an impeachment have added
volatility to Brazil's foreign exchange market as traders fear
political instability would make it even harder for the
government to balance its accounts and regain investor
confidence.
"The market is cautious, waiting for news. What makes
everyone nervous is that this might be the calm before the
storm," said a trader at a Sao Paulo-based bank who requested
anonymity because he is not allowed to talk to the press.
Volumes were muted as traders remained on the sidelines
ahead of a central bank meeting that is largely expected to
leave benchmark rates stable.
Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1410 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
MSCI Emerging Markets 864.09 -0.36 -9.31
MSCI LatAm 2032.83 -0.12 -25.39
Brazil Bovespa 47408.93 -0.08 -5.20
Mexico IPC 44403.24 -0.27 2.91
Chile IPSA 3815.24 0.08 -0.93
Chile IGPA 18701.44 0.07 -0.90
Argentina MerVal 0 0 -100.00
Colombia IGBC 9486.29 0.23 -18.47
Venezuela IBC 12710.26 0.16 229.39
Currencies daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
Brazil real 3.8736 0.05 -31.39
Mexico peso 16.5283 -0.27 -10.80
Chile peso 684.4 -0.61 -11.40
Colombia peso 2928.5 -0.36 -18.46
Peru sol 3.2561 -0.15 -8.51
Argentina peso (interbank) 9.4950 0.03 -9.95
Argentina peso (parallel) 16.06 -0.75 -12.83
(Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Dan Grebler)