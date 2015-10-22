By Walter Brandimarte SAO PAULO, Oct 22 Yields paid on Brazil's interest rate futures contracts fell on Thursday after the central bank gave up on its self-imposed goal of bringing inflation down to its 4.5 percent target by next year. Contracts maturing in January 2017 paid a yield of 15.25 percent, down from 15.44 percent late on Wednesday, as investors bet the central bank will not raise interest rates soon even as 2016 inflation expectations drift higher. The central bank on Wednesday kept its benchmark Selic rate at 14.25 percent to avoid doing more harm to an economy mired in its worst recession in decades. In its post-meeting statement, the bank removed reference to a goal of bringing inflation back to the center of its target range by end-2016. Brazil's consumer inflation is running at nearly 10 percent and economists expect it to close 2016 at more than 6 percent as a weaker currency boosts the price of imported goods. The Brazilian real has lost 32 percent of its value so far this year as an ongoing political crisis makes it harder for President Dilma Rousseff to bridge a budget gap next year. Political concerns continued to weigh on the real on Thursday. The currency was little changed, missing a broader emerging market rally that was triggered by bets that monetary policy will remain easy in the United States and the euro zone. Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1430 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI Emerging Markets 859.27 0.02 -10.17 MSCI LatAm 2027.22 1.37 -26.68 Brazil Bovespa 47660.17 1.35 -4.69 Mexico IPC 44707.52 0.63 3.62 Chile IPSA 3864.75 0.79 0.36 Chile IGPA 18931.6 0.7 0.32 Argentina MerVal 11043.899 2.02 28.73 Colombia IGBC 9434.28 -0.22 -18.91 Venezuela IBC 12259.08 -3.32 217.70 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.9398 0.05 -32.55 Mexico peso 16.5316 0.72 -10.81 Chile peso 692.5 0.14 -12.43 Colombia peso 2933.65 0.85 -18.60 Peru sol 3.257 0.10 -8.54 Argentina peso (interbank) 9.5075 0.03 -10.07 Argentina peso (parallel) 15.83 1.26 -11.56 (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Grant McCool)