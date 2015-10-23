SAO PAULO, Oct 23 Latin American stocks rose but
currencies alternated gains and losses on Friday after China
eased monetary policy to support its slowing economy.
China's decision to cut benchmark interest rates and loosen
bank reserve requirements fueled a rally in global equities
markets, driving MSCI's benchmark stock index for Latin America
1 percent higher.
In Brazil, the Bovespa stock index climbed 0.6
percent, supported by shares of banks and miner Vale SA
, a direct beneficiary of China's demand for
commodities.
Latin American currencies seesawed between positive and
negative territories, however, as a rally in the U.S. dollar and
Treasuries yields reduced the allure of higher-yielding
currencies.
In afternoon trade, the Brazilian real edged 0.1
percent higher after falling as much as 0.6 percent earlier. The
Mexican peso dropped 0.4 percent while the Chilean peso
strengthened 0.2 percent.
Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1540 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
MSCI Emerging Markets 866.22 0.94 -10.26
MSCI LatAm 2051.62 1.02 -25.55
Brazil Bovespa 48065.44 0.61 -3.88
Mexico IPC 44836.87 0.47 3.92
Chile IPSA 3893.35 0.51 1.10
Chile IGPA 18992.28 0.14 0.65
Argentina MerVal 11297.14 1.48 31.68
Colombia IGBC 9436.85 -0.34 -18.89
Venezuela IBC 12243.71 -0.38 217.30
Currencies daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
Brazil real 3.9012 0.08 -31.88
Mexico peso 16.5359 -0.37 -10.84
Chile peso 687.4 0.23 -11.78
Colombia peso 2912.95 -0.35 -18.02
Peru sol 3.2611 -0.03 -8.65
Argentina peso (interbank) 9.5150 0.00 -10.14
Argentina peso (parallel) 16.01 0.12 -12.55
(Reporting by Walter Brandimarte and Bruno Federowski; editing
by Grant McCool)