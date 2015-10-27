SAO PAULO, Oct 27 Latin American currencies were lower on Tuesday as many investors stayed on the sidelines before an interest rate decision by the U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday. Bets that the U.S. central bank will refrain from raising borrowing costs this year have boosted investors' appetite for risk in the past few days, driving up currencies in the region. Most investors still believe the Fed will delay its much-anticipated rate hike to 2016, but some of them adopted a cautious stance before the bank's post-meeting statement, which may shed more light on the timing of that move. Reflecting the anxiety, the currencies of Mexico, Chile, and Colombia weakened between 0.2 percent and 0.7 percent. The Brazilian real edged up 0.1 percent after underperforming its peers on Monday. In equity markets, shares of Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA jumped 4.7 percent following its third-quarter results but were unable to support Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index in the black. Latin American equities posted losses in line with Wall Street indexes and a decline in commodities prices. Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1900 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI Emerging Markets 861.33 -0.73 -9.27 MSCI LatAm 2015.87 -1.49 -24.97 Brazil Bovespa 46853.72 -0.75 -6.31 Mexico IPC 44672.05 -0.81 3.54 Chile IPSA 3866.31 -0.99 0.40 Chile IGPA 18916.18 -1.08 0.24 Argentina MerVal 11551.609 -2.33 34.65 Colombia IGBC 9304.04 -1.3 -20.03 Venezuela IBC 12141.07 0.83 214.64 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.9130 0.08 -32.09 Mexico peso 16.5645 -0.19 -10.99 Chile peso 688.5 -0.44 -11.92 Colombia peso 2948.2 -0.66 -19.00 Peru sol 3.2781 -0.15 -9.12 Argentina peso (interbank) 9.5250 0.03 -10.24 Argentina peso (parallel) 15.77 0.25 -11.22 (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte; editing by Grant McCool)