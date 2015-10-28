SAO PAULO, Oct 28 Latin American stocks and currencies rose on Wednesday as investors were optimistic that the U.S. Federal Reserve would signal a delay in its much-anticipated interest rate hike until 2016. Trading volumes in the currency market were generally thin, however, as investors avoided building big positions before the Fed's post-meeting statement to be released at 1800 GMT. Latin American currencies such as those of Brazil, Mexico, and Chile gained between 0.3 percent and 0.8 percent. "With thin trading volumes, we can easily have a spike in volatility," warned Guilherme Esquelbek, a trader with Correparti brokerage in Brazil. Latin American stocks tracked by a key MSCI index rose 1 percent. Shares of Hypermarcas, the largest Brazilian producer of personal care goods, jumped nearly 5 percent on a report that the government of the state of Sao Paulo, Brazil's richest and most populous, planed to cut a tax known as CPMF on medicine sales. The report by Folha de S.Paulo newspaper also said the Sao Paulo government plans to increase the ICMS tax on beer sales. Shares of AmBev, the Brazilian subsidiary of the world's largest brewer Anheuser-Busch InBev, dropped 1.3 percent as a result. Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1600 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI Emerging Markets 860.88 -0.21 -9.79 MSCI LatAm 2046.07 1.06 -25.77 Brazil Bovespa 47280.72 0.51 -5.45 Mexico IPC 44850.35 0.34 3.95 Chile IPSA 3877.37 0.04 0.69 Chile IGPA 19016.65 0.05 0.78 Argentina MerVal 12242.56 4.69 42.70 Colombia IGBC 9312.62 -0.33 -19.96 Venezuela IBC 11964.04 -1.19 210.05 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.8653 0.80 -31.25 Mexico peso 16.4582 0.52 -10.42 Chile peso 686.1 0.35 -11.62 Colombia peso 2916.85 1.07 -18.13 Peru sol 3.2771 0.06 -9.10 Argentina peso (interbank) 9.5350 -0.03 -10.33 Argentina peso (parallel) 15.93 -0.50 -12.12 (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte; and Bruno Federowski; editing by Grant McCool)