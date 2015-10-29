By Walter Brandimarte SAO PAULO, Oct 29 Yields paid on Brazil's interest rate futures rose on Thursday after the central bank pledged to remain "vigilant" against inflation, while Latin American currencies weakened on fear that U.S. interest rates may go up this year after all. Brazil's interest rate contracts maturing in January 2017 paid a yield of 15.43 percent, compared with15.38 percent late on Wednesday, as the minutes of the central bank's latest monetary policy meeting suggested additional interest rate hikes are possible. In the Brazilian central bank's parlance, the word "vigilant" often signals a hawkish bias to future monetary policy decisions. Brazil's inflation expectations for 2016 continue to rise due to the impact of a weakening currency and growing fiscal deficits as the country is forecast to suffer its longest recession since the 1930s. In the foreign exchange market, the Brazilian real and the Chilean peso lost about 0.7 percent against the dollar after the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy statement on Wednesday stoked concern that it would hike interest rates this year. Emerging market assets had rallied over the past few days on bets that U.S. interest rates would go up only next year. But the Fed poured cold water on such hopes as it made a positive assessment of the U.S. labor market and downplayed the recent turmoil in global financial markets. Latin American stocks fell more than 2 percent. In Brazil, shares of Banco Bradesco SA weighed the most on the benchmark Bovespa index after the bank beat third-quarter profit estimates but increased loan-loss provisions. Bradesco's shares dropped 2.6 percent while the Bovespa index lost 1.2 percent. Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1215 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI Emerging Markets 845.6 -1.71 -10.04 MSCI LatAm 1990.63 -2.15 -25.42 Brazil Bovespa 46167.92 -1.23 -7.68 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.9481 -0.74 -32.69 Mexico peso 16.6607 -0.14 -11.50 Chile peso 690.7 -0.64 -12.21 Colombia peso 2918.25 0.04 -18.17 Peru sol 3.2821 0.00 -9.23 Argentina peso (interbank) 9.5350 -0.03 -10.33 Argentina peso (parallel) 15.85 0.00 -11.67 (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte Editing by W Simon)