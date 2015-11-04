SAO PAULO, Nov 4 Latin American currencies and stocks fell on Wednesday after strong U.S. economic data and remarks by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen increased bets that U.S. interest rates may go up this year, reducing the allure of emerging-market assets. Stocks tracked by the benchmark MSCI index for Latin America fell 1.2 percent after Yellen said the world's largest economy was "performing well" and that a December rate hike was a possibility. Supporting Yellen's case was U.S. data showing exports were rebounding, the services sector was expanding, and private employers maintained a steady pace of hiring. "Bets that the Fed will increase interest rates in December have increased," said 4Cast economist Pedro Tuesta, noting that Friday's nonfarm payroll numbers would be crucial to confirm those bets. Latin American currencies spent most of the morning hovering around Tuesday's close but weakened after the data, with the Brazilian real and the Mexican peso dropping about 0.9 percent each. Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1820 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI Emerging Markets 866.27 0.64 -9.99 MSCI LatAm 2062.95 -1.22 -23.44 Brazil Bovespa 47549.01 -1.05 -4.92 Mexico IPC 45398.27 0.1 5.22 Chile IPSA 3861.22 -0.31 0.27 Chile IGPA 18952.55 -0.27 0.44 Argentina MerVal 12855.96 0.33 49.85 Colombia IGBC 9171.33 -0.48 -21.17 Venezuela IBC 11941.63 4.74 209.47 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.8032 -0.94 -30.12 Mexico peso 16.5405 -0.86 -10.82 Chile peso 691 -0.40 -12.24 Colombia peso 2836 -1.33 -15.80 Peru sol 3.2931 -0.27 -9.54 Argentina peso (interbank) 9.5675 -0.05 -10.63 Argentina peso (parallel) 15.44 0.45 -9.33 (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)