SAO PAULO, Nov 6 Latin American currencies weakened on Friday after stronger-than-forecast U.S. payrolls data boosted the case for the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates in December, potentially reducing the allure of emerging market assets. The currencies of Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia all dropped more than 1 percent after data showed U.S. nonfarm payrolls posted in October its largest rise since December 2014, bringing the unemployment rate to a 7-1/2-year low. "The rate hike ought to come in December," said Francisco Carvalho, manager at the currency desk of BCG Liquidez brokerage in Brazil. "But we still have a month before the Fed meeting, so the market will continue to speculate after each new piece of data." In Mexico, the sharp currency weakening triggered an auction of $200 million by the central bank. Latin American stocks tracked by a benchmark MSCI index dropped 2.9 percent after the U.S. jobs data was released. Shares of Brazilian miner Vale sank more than 7 percent after its Samarco miner, jointly-owned with BHP Billiton , reported that two of its tailings dams in the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais burst on Thursday, devastating a nearby town. The drop in Vale shares weighed heavily on Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index, which fell 2.7 percent. Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1530 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI Emerging Markets 849.38 -1.71 -9.64 MSCI LatAm 2012.64 -2.88 -24.03 Brazil Bovespa 46632.76 -2.94 -6.75 Mexico IPC 45007.72 -0.42 4.32 Chile IPSA 3848.8 -0.26 -0.06 Chile IGPA 18847.65 -0.23 -0.12 Argentina MerVal 12899.46 0.78 50.36 Colombia IGBC 9244.86 -0.09 -20.54 Venezuela IBC 11934.08 -0.01 209.27 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.8364 -1.64 -30.73 Mexico peso 16.8601 -1.53 -12.55 Chile peso 699.3 -0.69 -13.28 Colombia peso 2900.5 -1.51 -17.67 Peru sol 3.3171 -0.42 -10.19 Argentina peso (interbank) 9.5775 -0.08 -10.73 Argentina peso (parallel) 15.09 2.45 -7.22 (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte and Bruno Federowski; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)