SAO PAULO, Nov 9 Latin American currencies extended a recent sell-off on Monday as investors continued to price in the likelihood of a U.S. interest rate increase in December, potentially causing money to flow out of risky emerging markets. The currencies of Brazil and Chile dropped 0.5 percent and 1.0 percent, respectively, adding to a Friday sell-off that followed a stronger-than-forecast U.S. payrolls report. "The Fed has been signaling since its last October meeting that, barring a major surprise, it intends to start normalizing its monetary policy at its Dec 16 meeting," analysts with Brazil's Bradesco bank wrote in a note to clients. Colombia's peso posted larger losses, down 1.2 percent from Friday's close, as falling oil prices clouded prospects for the country's economy. Colombian export revenues have been declining more than 40 percent from the previous year due to lower prices of oil, the country's main export product. Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1840 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI Emerging Markets 842.63 -1.15 -10.86 MSCI LatAm 2001.44 -1.08 -25.83 Brazil Bovespa 46288.88 -1.34 -7.44 Mexico IPC 44367.94 -1.94 2.83 Chile IPSA 3830.5 -0.5 -0.53 Chile IGPA 18815.27 -0.42 -0.29 Argentina MerVal 12854.75 -0.34 49.84 Colombia IGBC 9159.63 -0.7 -21.27 Venezuela IBC 12160.19 1.82 215.13 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.8005 -1.03 -30.07 Mexico peso 16.816 -0.01 -12.32 Chile peso 702.5 -0.46 -13.68 Colombia peso 2925 -1.19 -18.36 Peru sol 3.3121 0.00 -10.06 Argentina peso (interbank) 9.5850 -0.05 -10.80 Argentina peso (parallel) 14.4 5.14 -2.78 (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte and Bruno Federowski; Editing by Diane Craft)