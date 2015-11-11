By Walter Brandimarte
SAO PAULO, Nov 11 Brazil's currency and stocks
rallied on Wednesday amid growing speculation that former
central bank president Henrique Meirelles could replace Joaquim
Levy as finance minister in the coming months.
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index had initially
posted losses on Tuesday as doubts about Levy's future raised
fresh questions about President Dilma Rousseff's commitment to
fiscal austerity.
On Wednesday, new reports that Meirelles would take over
from Levy in coming months emerged in the local press, fueling
optimism among some traders.
They speculated that the possible return of Meirelles, who
served as central bank chief for eight years during both terms
of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, could unlock much-needed
austerity bills that are currently stuck in Congress.
After a lunch with lawmakers and business leaders in
Brasilia, Meirelles said he had not received a "formal
invitation" to take over as finance minister and that he would
not comment on such rumors.
The Bovespa index last traded 1.8 percent higher while the
real gained 0.5 percent to 3.77 per dollar. Earlier on
Wednesday, the Brazilian currency had risen to 3.70 per dollar,
or 2.3 percent stronger than Tuesday's close.
Some traders argued that Meirelles could be more flexible
and perhaps more successful than Levy in dealing with lawmakers
who have been firmly opposed to Rousseff's fiscal adjustment
program.
But others were more skeptical. "Nothing guarantees that (a
new finance minister) will turn the fiscal adjustment into
reality," analysts with Brazil's Guide Investimentos wrote in a
research note to clients, warning that the current rally may be
short-lived.
"On the other hand, if new Finance Ministry officials
receive more political backing, we may see an inflection point
in Brazilian markets," they said.
Meirelles and Levy delivered speeches during a lunch with
lawmakers and business leaders in Brasilia on Wednesday. Both
insisted that fiscal austerity was crucial for Brazil to regain
investors' trust and for the economy to grow again.
Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1820 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
MSCI Emerging Markets 832.99 -0.05 -12.85
MSCI LatAm 2024.92 1.19 -26.64
Brazil Bovespa 47101.96 1.94 -5.81
Mexico IPC 44344.14 -0.04 2.78
Chile IPSA 3804.61 -0.09 -1.20
Chile IGPA 18647.48 -0.09 -1.18
Argentina MerVal 13113.93 0.46 52.86
Colombia IGBC 9024.45 -1.24 -22.43
Venezuela IBC 12555.32 2.33 225.37
Currencies daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
Brazil real 3.7706 0.54 -29.52
Mexico peso 16.7445 0.11 -11.95
Chile peso 698.25 0.21 -13.15
Colombia peso 2946 -0.18 -18.94
Peru sol 3.3131 0.06 -10.08
Argentina peso (interbank) 9.5975 -0.03 -10.91
Argentina peso (parallel) 15.2 -3.29 -7.89
(Reporting by Walter Brandimarte and Bruno Federowski, editing
by G Crosse)