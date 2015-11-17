SAO PAULO, Nov 17 Latin American stocks rose on
Tuesday in line with strong Wall Street performance, while
currencies in the region were little changed after a batch of
economic data did little to change investor expectations about
the future of U.S. interest rates.
Stocks tracked by a benchmark MSCI index for Latin America
rose 1 percent. Benchmark equity indexes for
Brazil and Mexico also gained about 1 percent
each.
Shares of Brazil's BRF SA, the world's largest
poultry exporter, climbed 1.7 percent following a report that 15
Brazilian poultry processors were allowed to export to Mexico.
In currency markets, the Brazilian real and the
Mexican peso were little changed after a rebound in U.S.
consumer inflation supported the view that the U.S. Federal
Reserve may start raising rates next month.
Prospects for higher U.S interest rates have been reducing
investors' interest in high yielding, risky emerging market
currencies.
Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1900 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
MSCI Emerging Markets 824.11 1.32 -14.95
MSCI LatAm 1996.79 1.03 -27.54
Brazil Bovespa 47344.09 1.06 -5.33
Mexico IPC 44084.05 1.07 2.17
Chile IPSA 3740.26 -0.52 -2.87
Chile IGPA 18387.73 -0.47 -2.56
Argentina MerVal 13796.409 0.34 60.82
Colombia IGBC 8433.25 -2.97 -27.52
Venezuela IBC 12449.84 1.45 222.64
Currencies daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
Brazil real 3.8155 -0.03 -30.35
Mexico peso 16.745 0.15 -11.95
Chile peso 711 0.28 -14.71
Colombia peso 3075 -0.05 -22.34
Peru sol 3.3461 -0.03 -10.97
Argentina peso (interbank) 9.6400 -0.08 -11.31
Argentina peso (parallel) 15.3 -1.31 -8.50
(Reporting by Walter Brandimarte and Paula Arend Laier; Editing
by Cynthia Osterman)