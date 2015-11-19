By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Nov 19 Latin American currencies rallied on Thursday as investors bet U.S. interest rates might not rise as fast or as high as feared next year, a more dovish view supporting an appetite for emerging market assets. The Brazilian real jumped 1.7 percent, leading gains in the region. A central bank auction of $500 million in repurchase agreements, the sixth such sale this month, also boosted the currency. The currencies of Mexico and Colombia followed suit, with gains of about 0.8 percent each, as investors were encouraged by minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy meeting. The document, released on Wednesday when Latin American markets were mostly closed, crystallized the view that the Fed would start raising interest rates in December but also suggested the increases might come more slowly than some had thought. "The Fed could pause more often when raising interest rates in 2016, in a very gradual way," analysts with Brazil brokerage Guide Investimentos wrote in a note to clients. Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1517 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI Emerging Markets 837.3 1.76 -13.96 MSCI LatAm 2050.77 1.68 -26.06 Brazil Bovespa 47882.08 0.94 -4.25 Mexico IPC 44571.19 0.15 3.30 Chile IPSA 3796.41 0.79 -1.42 Chile IGPA 18627.83 0.71 -1.29 Argentina MerVal 13934.289 1.16 62.42 Colombia IGBC 8546.75 0.52 -26.54 Venezuela IBC 12553.09 0.69 225.32 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.7279 1.65 -28.71 Mexico peso 16.6039 0.81 -11.20 Chile peso 711.3 0.45 -14.75 Colombia peso 3078.7 0.78 -22.43 Peru sol 3.3521 0.18 -11.13 Argentina peso (interbank) 9.6500 -0.03 -11.40 Argentina peso (parallel) 15.25 1.05 -8.20 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Writing by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and Lisa Von Ahn)