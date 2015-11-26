SAO PAULO, Nov 26 Yields on Brazil's interest
rate futures contracts jumped on Thursday as investors bet the
central bank would raise its benchmark rate in January amid
dissent among policymakers over how to battle the country's
stubbornly high inflation.
Two of the eight members of the central bank's monetary
policy committee voted for a 0.50 percentage point rate hike
late on Wednesday, in a rare sign of dissent. Brazil's inflation
rate is near 10 percent despite a deep recession.
The central bank also removed from its statement a previous
reference to the need to keep rates on hold for some time to
bring inflation back to the official 4.5 percent target.
"It's agreed ... that keeping rates at 14.25 percent for
long is not the recommended strategy anymore, and the dissenters
believe the central bank has fallen behind the curve," said
Juliano Ferreira, strategist at the Icap brokerage in Sao Paulo.
Contracts maturing in January 2017 paid a yield of
15.55 percent, up from 15.27 percent on Wednesday.
Shares of Grupo BTG Pactual SA, which plunged 21
percent on Wednesday, their biggest drop ever, fell another 2.3
percent on Thursday. Investors remained cautious after the
arrest of the bank's chief executive and controlling shareholder
as part of a sweeping corruption investigation.
Nevertheless, the country's benchmark Bovespa stock index
inched up 0.4 percent. The Brazilian real
retreated 0.3 percent, while Latin American currencies seesawed
in thin trading volumes due to the Thanksgiving holiday in the
United States.
Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1405 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
MSCI Emerging Markets 838.31 0.26 -12.56
MSCI LatAm 2017.99 0.45 -26.35
Brazil Bovespa 47050.02 0.39 -5.91
Chile IPSA 3767.3 0.19 -2.17
Chile IGPA 18510.46 0.16 -1.91
Colombia IGBC 8375.63 0 -28.01
Venezuela IBC 13098.45 0 239.45
Currencies daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
Brazil real 3.7627 -0.35 -29.37
Mexico peso 16.5235 -0.14 -10.77
Chile peso 712.1 0.27 -14.84
Colombia peso 3085.82 0.02 -22.61
Peru sol 3.375 0.09 -11.73
Argentina peso (interbank) 9.6725 0.05 -11.61
Argentina peso (parallel) 15.07 1.13 -7.10
Turkish lira 2.908 -0.72
South African rand 14.2083 -0.62
Russian rouble 65.8475 -0.41
(Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Paul Simao)