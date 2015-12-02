SAO PAULO, Dec 2 Most Latin American currencies
were little changed in Wednesday trading as investors avoided
making big bets ahead of speeches by U.S. Federal Reserve
policymakers, including Chair Janet Yellen, that could yield
fresh clues about when U.S. interest rates will start to rise.
Traders widely expect the U.S. central bank to start
tightening policy as soon as this month, which could drive
investment away from high-yielding emerging market assets. Most
expect additional rate hikes to come gradually.
"If investors can be sure that the U.S. economy is solid we
might anticipate a positive response; but investors can't be
sure," Standard Bank analysts wrote in a client note. "The Fed
might even abandon lift-off (in December) altogether if it feels
the economic risks are too great".
The Chilean peso and Brazilian real were
nearly flat before a scheduled speech by Yellen later on
Wednesday. Other members of the Fed's policy-setting committee
were scheduled to speak in coming days.
The Colombian peso slumped 1.5 percent, pressured by
a drop in oil prices amid worries about global oversupply.
Brazil's stock exchange suspended trading of shares of Grupo
BTG Pactual SA to give Latin America's largest
independent investment bank time to provide more information
after André Esteves gave up control of the company.
Esteves was arrested last week under suspicion of
obstructing a sweeping investigation of corruption stemming from
state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA.
Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1445 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
MSCI Emerging Markets 822.22 -0.39 -13.68
MSCI LatAm 1946.26 -0.28 -28.45
Brazil Bovespa 45120.75 0.16 -9.77
Mexico IPC 44000.17 0.03 1.98
Chile IPSA 3635.07 0.04 -5.61
Chile IGPA 17937.95 0.03 -4.94
Argentina MerVal 12779.439 -0.36 48.96
Colombia IGBC 8315.77 -0.53 -28.53
Venezuela IBC 12794.79 0 231.58
Currencies daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
Brazil real 3.8505 0.09 -30.98
Mexico peso 16.5554 -0.21 -10.94
Chile peso 703.4 -0.06 -13.79
Colombia peso 3172.5 -1.54 -24.73
Peru sol 3.3721 0.00 -11.66
Argentina peso (interbank) 9.6950 0.05 -11.81
Argentina peso (parallel) 14.53 -0.28 -3.65
(Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)