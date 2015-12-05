SAO PAULO, Dec 4 The Colombian peso dropped to its weakest level since August on a decline in oil prices, while the Brazilian real and Mexican peso posted gains after the release of data in the United States showing a jump in employment. OPEC said on Friday it was planning to maintain its production near record highs and oil prices fell as a result, contributing to a 1.94 percent drop in the Colombian peso. OPEC decided to increase its collective output ceiling to 31.5 million barrels per day (bpd) from the previous 30 million, two OPEC sources told Reuters, despite persistent worries about oversupply. The Brazilian real closed up 0.26 percent and the Mexican peso closed up 0.32 percent, both boosted by the U.S. jobs report. The Brazilian stock index dropped on Friday, dragged down by a fall in Petrobras shares. On Thursday, Brazilian stocks reported their biggest jump in a month, after the beginning of an impeachment process against President Dilma Rousseff. Brazil's finance minister told a local newscaster on Friday, however, that gains in the markets this week were due to the approval of fiscal measures in Congress, not to the opening of the impeachment process. Latin American stock indexes at 0027 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI Emerging Markets 812.27 -0.85 -15.06 MSCI LatAm 1952.18 -0.62 -28.43 Brazil Bovespa 45360.75877 -2.23 -9.29 Mexico IPC 42994.23 -0.08 -0.35 Chile IPSA 3612.82 0.21 -6.18 Chile IGPA 17843.7 0.21 -5.44 Argentina MerVal 13070.63 1.16 52.36 Colombia IGBC 8051.38 -1.01 -30.80 Venezuela IBC 13117.29 1.84 239.94 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski, Nelson Bocanegra, Paula Arend Laier, and Miguel Angel Gutierrez; Editing by Frances Kerry and Bernard Orr)