(Corrects in third paragraph to show oil prices, not Mexican
peso, fell to their weakest since 2009)
SAO PAULO, Dec 8 Latin American currencies
weakened on Tuesday after sluggish Chinese trade data and a drop
in oil prices triggered a bout of risk aversion.
Data showing Chinese exports fell more than expected in
November reinforced worries that the world's second-largest
economy could extend its slowdown into the fourth quarter,
further knocking down commodity prices.
The Mexican peso fell 0.9 percent, also pressured by
a slide in oil prices to their lowest since early
2009 amid fears of persistent oversupply.
The Brazilian real underperformed, shedding 1.5
percent after gaining at the open. Trading was volatile as
investors debated the consequences of an ongoing impeachment
process against President Dilma Rousseff after a rift with a key
ally.
Some traders believe an impeachment could help the country
heal from what is likely to be its longest recession since the
1930s. Others say, however, that political turmoil could derail
efforts to balance fiscal accounts and possibly provoke a
downgrade of Brazil's sovereign debt.
"The reaction so far has been positive, but we have to wait
and see how (the impeachment process) develops to understand how
the market will be affected," said Marcos Trabbold, a trader at
B&T brokerage in São Paulo.
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index fell 1.8
percent, while shares of Grupo BTG Pactual SA
plunged to a record low.
The stock has lost almost half its value since Nov. 24, the
day before André Esteves, the bank's founder and former chief
executive officer, was arrested for allegedly obstructing a
corruption probe. On Monday, prosecutors formally filed charges
against Esteves, without saying whether Latin America's largest
independent investment bank might be investigated.
Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1440 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % YTD %
Latest change change
MSCI Emerging Markets 793.5 -1.77 -15.53
MSCI LatAm 1879.8 -2.1 -29.6
Brazil Bovespa 44253.33 -2.14 -11.51
Mexico IPC 42436.22 -0.51 -1.64
Chile IPSA 3590 -0.63 -6.78
Chile IGPA 17741.57 -0.57 -5.98
Argentina MerVal 13070.63 1.16 52.36
Venezuela IBC 13896.39 5.94 260.13
Currencies daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
Brazil real 3.8152 -1.51 -30.34
Mexico peso 17.0397 -0.93 -13.47
Peru sol 3.3761 0.00 -11.76
Argentina peso (interbank) 9.7275 -0.08 -12.10
Argentina peso (parallel) 14.76 -0.20 -5.15
(Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by James Dalgleish)