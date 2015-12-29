(New throughout, updates prices and market activity to close)
SAO PAULO, Dec 29 Latin American currencies were
flat or slightly higher on Tuesday as oil prices steadied near
11-year lows, curbing a recent bout of risk aversion.
A rebound in crude prices , which have been
pressured by concerns over global oversupply, helped bolster
demand for commodity-linked currencies such as the Mexican peso
, amid light trading ahead of the New Year's holiday.
Latin American currencies at 2230 GMT:
Currencies daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
Brazil real 3.8648 0.28 -31.24
Mexico peso 17.248 0.06 -14.52
Chile peso 708.8 0.00 -14.45
Colombia peso 3166 0.00 -24.57
Peru sol 3.4061 0.00 -12.54
Argentina peso (interbank) 12.9600 0.31 -34.03
Argentina peso (parallel) 14.36 -0.28 -2.51
(Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Nick Zieminski and
David Gregorio)